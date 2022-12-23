Audiences around the world have been captivated by Lydia Tár's story. Her fall from grace has led to interesting discussions, ranging from cancel-culture to the abuse of professional power dynamics, and even resulted in a mass of memes. However, writer/director Todd Field's film may not be as literal as it seems. There are a few hints at the beginning of the film to suggest that TÁR is essentially a surrealist ghost story, like the screams from The Blair Witch Project or the presence of a ghost hidden on the edges of the screen. On the surface it appears that Lydia has it all figured out; however she conceals a lot of her inner demons. Despite her best efforts to avoid her past, she finds herself haunted by it, running full force in an attempt to escape her misdeeds. At the start of the film's final act, Lydia descends a dark staircase into a world that looks similar to her own, but is slightly different. It is as if her nightmare has come to life in this new world. She is caught up in the consequences of her malice, knocked off her pedestal, stripped of her acclaim, and branded a monster.

13 HOURS AGO