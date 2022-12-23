Read full article on original website
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson is "Pissed Off" About Including ‘Knives Out’ in Sequel’s Title
Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion received a limited theatrical release on November 23 and a month later, on December 23, was released to a wider global audience on Netflix. Glass Onion saw the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective and a character Craig first originated in 2019’s smash hit, Knives Out. Glass Onion is, for all intents and purposes, a Knives Out sequel. However, beyond Craig’s return, there is no other connection to the original film…well, except in the full title, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As it turns out, Johnson is not too happy about that.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain the Crucial Difference Between the Sequels
At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
'TÁR' Is Actually a Horror Movie
Audiences around the world have been captivated by Lydia Tár's story. Her fall from grace has led to interesting discussions, ranging from cancel-culture to the abuse of professional power dynamics, and even resulted in a mass of memes. However, writer/director Todd Field's film may not be as literal as it seems. There are a few hints at the beginning of the film to suggest that TÁR is essentially a surrealist ghost story, like the screams from The Blair Witch Project or the presence of a ghost hidden on the edges of the screen. On the surface it appears that Lydia has it all figured out; however she conceals a lot of her inner demons. Despite her best efforts to avoid her past, she finds herself haunted by it, running full force in an attempt to escape her misdeeds. At the start of the film's final act, Lydia descends a dark staircase into a world that looks similar to her own, but is slightly different. It is as if her nightmare has come to life in this new world. She is caught up in the consequences of her malice, knocked off her pedestal, stripped of her acclaim, and branded a monster.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
Diego Luna Reveals How Saving Kino Loy Would Have Changed ‘Andor’
One of the most devastating phrases uttered on screen this year was Andy Serkis' heartbreaking admission of "I can't swim." in the tenth episode of Andor. After being introduced to audiences as Kino Loy, the no-nonsense foreman of Unit 5-2-D in the Imperial prison facility Narkina 5, the character slowly came to terms with the reality of the situation, and with the help of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who he knew as Keef Girgo, he led an uprising against their captors. However, tragedy struck as he and Cassian made their way to escape, and discovered that their one way out involved jumping into the body of water that surrounded the factory facility. In their final moments together, Kino admitted that he couldn't swim—which meant he likely wouldn't survive jumping to freedom—and before Cassian could respond, he was pushed off the ledge.
Jerrod Carmichael's Best Performances Ranked, From ‘Neighbors’ to ‘Rothaniel’
5. Jimmy - 'Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017) Carmichael provides much-needed comic relief in the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise. His character, Jimmy, gets unknowingly dragged along into the action by Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). In an interview with Collider back in 2017, Carmichael discussed what it was like working with Michael Bay and filmmaking on that massive scale. His role was small, but he got to work alongside actors like Anthony Hopkins and Stanley Tucci, so that’s a win. Suffice it to say, action franchises were not his forte, as he hasn’t been in one since.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
'The Marvels' Composer Laura Karpman Teases New Score and Iman Vellani's Performance
Earlier this year, viewers were introduced to the MCU's version of Kamala Khan in her self-titled series Ms. Marvel, played in delightful fashion by Iman Vellani. While the show itself ended with most of the loose ends tied up — save for one big revelation accompanied by a very familiar motif. In typical Marvel fashion, however, the season finale also came with it's very own post-credits scene, featuring none other than Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) who unexpectedly finds herself in Kamala's room, while Kamala herself has just vanished.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Creators Explain the First Witcher [Exclusive]
[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]Besides explaining what happened during the event known as Conjunction of the Spheres, The Witcher: Blood Origin also reveals the identity of the first prototype Witcher, who was an enhanced warrior long before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) became the White Wolf. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, executive producers Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich discuss how far back they decided who would be this warrior and how things changed during development.
'Mafia Mamma': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Mafia Mamma be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. There has been no shortage of mobster films over the years, and because of that genre's popularity, there's also no shortage of mobster film parodies. Many of these films and shows offer their own spin on the oft-told story of a person's life in organized crime. These include full-blown comedic satires like Analyze This (1999) to more serious, but still subtly on-the-nose "dramedies" like The Sopranos (1999-2007). Now, Bleecker Street is set to offer its own spin on a mobster parody with the dark comedy, Mafia Mamma.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Explain How Minnie Driver & Joey Batey Became a Part of the Prequel
When The Witcher: Blood Origin was first announced as a prequel miniseries to Netflix's main The Witcher series, the general question was how did this story connect to the beloved main series. Well aside from exploring the origins of how the first Witcher came to be, the series also employs a frame narrative that shows Jaskier (Joey Batey) being pulled from the field of battled by a woman known only as Seanchaí (Minnie Driver) and told to record the story of the seven adventurers.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
How Does 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Set Up the Beginnings of the Wild Hunt?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin focuses on the journey of the Seven and their war against the Golden Empire, the spinoff series also lays the foundation to give the Wild Hunt a new origin story in The Witcher. That wouldn’t be an unprecedented move since CD Projekt Red developed their beloved trilogy of The Witcher games by making the Wild Hunt the main enemies of the franchise, even though they play a minor role in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books. As an amalgamation of both the books and the games, Netflix’s adaptation needs to bridge the gaps somehow, and by giving Wild Hunt a new purpose, the streaming channel ensures it draws from both sources.
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
'That '90s Show' Behind the Scenes Video Teases Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith's 1995 Style
For those of us excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin when That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, we know no trip to the Forman basement would be complete without a couple of the Formans themselves. For the new series, That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, who in the new series have their teenage grandaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) come spend the summer with them. Before they know it, the empty nesters once again have their basement full with an ecclectic gang of Point Place teenagers.
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
