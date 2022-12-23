Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
WANE-TV
Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
WOWO News
Update Issued By City of Fort Wayne Officials Regarding Snow Removal And Solid Waste Pick Up
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have issued an update regarding trash & recycling collection for today, as well as an update on road treatments. According to a release from the City of Fort Wayne Public Works division, The City of Fort Wayne Street Department in the process of plowing and applying treated sand for traction to the City’s main roads.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
wfft.com
Whitley County issues statement about change in travel advisory status
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in travel status for the county from Advisory (yellow) to Watch (orange). The order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. Watch is the second highest level of travel status. Conditions are threatening to...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
wfft.com
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
Bluffton News-Banner
Joyce Ann Ford, 89
Joyce Ann Ford, 89, of Bluffton, formerly of Markle and Warren, Ind., passed away at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton. She was born on Tuesday, July 04, 1933, in Keystone. She married Thomas Carrol Ford on March 24, 1951 in Chesterfield, Ind.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
Bluffton News-Banner
James “Jim” E. Smith, 90
James “Jim” E. Smith, 90, on Bluffton, passed away on. Sunday morning, December 25, 2022, at Ossian Health Care in Ossian. He was born on September 28, 1932, in Swayzee, Ind. to Paul L. & Minnie (Montgomery) Smith. Jim served our country in the United State Army as...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
