Winter storm kept police, plow crews busy
The treacherous winter weather that slowed or, in some cases, stopped holiday traffic in Northwest Indiana largely has come to an end. In fact, Region high temperatures are forecast this week to soar above 50 degrees Thursday and the unseasonable warmth will continue through the weekend and beyond. While that...
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks
HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the...
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought
The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector) Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top...
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
2 cars collide in Ontelaunee Twp.
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – First responders jumped into action Monday when two cars collided in Ontelaunee Township. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Leesport Avenue and West Huller Lane. There's no word on what led to the crash. Initial reports indicate first responders rescued at least one person from...
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
Health report finds Kentucky ranks among the bottom in the nation
(The Center Square) – When it comes to overall health, Kentucky remains a bottom 10 state. That’s according to the 2022 version of America’s Health Rankings, which the UnitedHealth Foundation released earlier this month. Kentucky came in at No. 43 in the annual report. While states were...
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
Polling place change in Fairview, ballot drop box ban in Wright Twp. under consideration
Some Mountain Top residents will be changing polling places for the Jan. 31, 2023 special election for the 27th state Senate District. Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1 officials told the county election bureau that its building, where Fairview Twp. residents normally vote, will not be available for the election. Fire chief Pete Kohl reported at the December Fairview Twp. supervisors meeting that fire trucks cannot be left outdoors all day during mid-winter. The election board voted to change the polling place to the Fairview Twp. municipal building.
Black pre-files bill pertaining to foreign-owned farmland ahead of 2023 Missouri Legislative Session
(Chillicothe) -- Preparations are underway for what promises to be a busy legislative session in Missouri in 2023. State Senator-elect Rusty Black of Chillicothe is making the move to a new office after serving as a State Representative in the 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn and Livingston counties. Black won election to the newly drawn 12th State Senate district in November, which covers most of northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Among the priorities pre-filed by Black for the upcoming session is a bill pertaining to foreign ownership of farmland in Missouri.
TBI releases school crime, domestic violence studies
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released two new studies detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the findings of ‘School Crime 2021’. From...
4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
Governor announces agency leadership changes
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
Two Region lawmakers picked to lead Indiana Black Legislative Caucus
The Statehouse organization advocating for black Hoosiers and their communities at the Indiana House and Senate will be led for the next two years by two Northwest Indiana lawmakers. Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) on Wednesday elected state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, as their chairman,...
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out...
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
