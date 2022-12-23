ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday. Emergency crews could be seen conducting an investigation on North Main Street and Mayberry Drive. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
SHARON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battling blaze in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Malden late Monday night. The fire was reported on John Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c)...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

2 firefighters hurt, 9 people displaced after blaze breaks out in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured and nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Malden late Monday night. The firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated in the second floor of the building on John Street.
MALDEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
LINCOLN, MA
whdh.com

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community

A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
WAYLAND, MA

