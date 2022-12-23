Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist after finding suspected cocaine
BEATRICE – Local police arrested two people over the Christmas holiday weekend…both on Saturday. Saturday morning just after two a.m., a Beatrice Police Officer observed a Dodge Caravan northbound on South 6th, with a malfunctioning taillight. The vehicle was stopped by an officer at 6th and Market. The...
klkntv.com
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
klkntv.com
Lincoln homicide victim leaves behind young child; strangers step up to help
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Channel 8 is learning new details about the victim of Lincoln’s latest homicide. Zimbabwean national Kupo Mleya was killed in a shooting near 20th and Washington Streets on December 23. People back in his home country are mourning the 38-year-old’s passing, including its acting...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 23-year-old man in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a Lincoln homicide. On Saturday at 9:43 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya that occurred near South 20th and Washington Streets. At 12:21 a.m. on Friday,...
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in another highway curve accident, south of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Gage County law officers investigated the second accident in recent weeks on a highway curve in southern Gage County. It happened Friday just before seven p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 112, south of Beatrice. 29-year-old Dakota Voight from Wymore was traveling south...
WOWT
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
doniphanherald.com
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
$60K worth of damage from Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fire in Lincoln caused $60,000 in damages on Christmas Day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched to S 77th St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 25 for a reported fire. Firefighters said they saw smoke coming from a single-family home and the residents had...
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas Eve garage fire causes $20K in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Christmas Eve fire left a few chickens dead and several thousand dollars of damages to a garage. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched a residence near 40th St. and Calvert St. for a report of an unattached garage that was on fire.
WOWT
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens - a male and a female, both aged 17 - were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
klkntv.com
Teens hijacked vehicle after victim asked if they wanted a ride, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost her vehicle Wednesday after offering teens a ride in a north Lincoln neighborhood, police say. Before noon, a 20-year-old woman and her friend were delivering food near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway when they saw three teenage boys walking in the cold.
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
KETV.com
38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
