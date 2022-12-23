Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 7: Kendall County Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Murder Case
The WCSJ/WJDK number 5 news story of 2022 involved a Kendall County man being sentenced in a Grundy County murder case. In May of this year, Robert Turk, 46, of Yorkville entered into a Alford plea to the charge of murder, a class M felony and was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man
The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County
A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
18-year-old dead after shooting in Kendall County’s Boulder Hill neighborhood
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot and involved in a crash Thursday evening in Kendall County, according to the sheriff’s office. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of shots fired around 5:20 p.m. on Circle Drive East. This is in the county’s Boulder Hill neighborhood. Deputies […]
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide after woman found dead in Woodstock
A judge has issued a $1 million warrant for a Rockford man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a 30-year-old woman, causing her overdose death in Woodstock, court records show. RJ Thomas Marinas, 33, of Rockford, was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. A criminal complaint...
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: 48 year old female has passed away, Police are searching for the suspect.
A Vehicle Hits A 48 Year old Female And Then Flees The Scene. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Tragic News:. 48...
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning
JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
Police urge motorists to use caution after gunmen rob at least 5 drivers of their cars in Waukegan
Police are investigating at least five armed carjackings where gunmen robbed victims of their vehicles and belongings in Waukegan this week. The armed vehicular hijacking incidents occurred between Tuesday and Friday. Two suspects stole a vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive in...
Police officer opens fire after witnessing shooting that injures 2
A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
