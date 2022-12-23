ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash

A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man

The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
MORRIS, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano

A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
PLANO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning

JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
WAUKEGAN, IL

