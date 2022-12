Of all the musical combinations in Denver, across the Front Range and throughout Colorado, Orca the Band might have one of the quickest from-inception-to-fruition stories. In just barely over a year, the blues-rock foursome met, formed a band and released one debut full-length album and multiple live albums. Between writing and releasing more music, album release parties, official venue gigs and backyard shows, Orca the Band is only getting busier, and bringing some extra funk to warm up the winter months while they do so.

