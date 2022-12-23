Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Check out all of the people who went to Terry Peak on Christmas Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There were hundreds of people that went skiing and snowboarding at Terry Peak on Christmas Day. There was even a visit from Santa, who must’ve been enjoying himself after a long night’s work. “We’re having a wonderful Christmas Day up here. And skiing...
newscenter1.tv
Not just bargains: Uptown Rapid shoppers share why they go after-Christmas shopping
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the pressure of holiday preparations and making sure everyone has a gift to open for Christmas over, visitors to Uptown Rapid were taking advantage of the day to head to the mall for some more laid-back shopping. Steals, deals, and a good bargain. As one...
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
newscenter1.tv
Done with your Christmas tree? Send it off in a blaze of glory as part of this Custer tradition!
CUSTER, S.D.– With Christmas in the books and all of the decorations taken down, the annual Custer Burning Beetle creates a unique alternative to take Christmas trees off of your hands instead of just tossing them to the curb. Event Coordinator Hank Fridell explains what the event is and the role used Christmas trees play.
kotatv.com
Fork Real Café earns community recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fork Real Café in Rapid City recently received a community service award from the South Dakota Retailers Association. The award is presented to a business that “go above and beyond to give back to the residents of the community it serves,” according to a release by SD Retailers.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan. Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population. The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can apply...
KEVN
Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that. Tuesday will have highs range from the...
kotatv.com
Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip. “We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Temporary water service restored from Monday morning water line break
UPDATE (12/26/22 – 12:08 p.m.): Temporary water service has been restored to a majority of residences in the affected area, although a few residences remain without service. City Utility Maintenance repair teams are working on repairs. RAPID CITY, S.D. — A water line break Monday morning in the 5300...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
KELOLAND TV
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
newscenter1.tv
Barre Forte offers workouts for everyone
Barre Forte is a fitness center in Rapid City that specializes in a barre format, which is lightweight, small movements and low impact. Heidi Pullman is the owner, and she says it’s great for anyone with an injury and it’s safe all the way through pregnancy. “And we...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
kotatv.com
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the new...
