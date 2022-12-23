ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16

Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Fork Real Café earns community recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fork Real Café in Rapid City recently received a community service award from the South Dakota Retailers Association. The award is presented to a business that “go above and beyond to give back to the residents of the community it serves,” according to a release by SD Retailers.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan. Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population. The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can apply...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that. Tuesday will have highs range from the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip. “We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City church opens their door to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25

A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Barre Forte offers workouts for everyone

Barre Forte is a fitness center in Rapid City that specializes in a barre format, which is lightweight, small movements and low impact. Heidi Pullman is the owner, and she says it’s great for anyone with an injury and it’s safe all the way through pregnancy. “And we...
RAPID CITY, SD
amazingmadison.com

No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday

Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the new...
RAPID CITY, SD

