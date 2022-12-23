ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom World Cup in Semmering, Austria to claim her 78th career win

Mikaela Shiffrin is closing out 2022 by closing in on Lindsey Vonn. The Edwards skier, fresh of World Cup win No. 77 in the St. Moritz (Dec. 18) super-G, claimed her 78th-career victory in the giant slalom Tuesday in Semmering, Austria, inching closer to Vonn’s all-time women’s record of 82. Ingemar Stenmark (86) has the overall Alpine wins record. Petra Vlhova finished 0.13 behind the American in second and Italy’s Marta Bassino rounded out the podium in third.
