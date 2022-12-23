Jerrod Clark’s CCU journey: Overcoming loss, depression and career-threatening injury

Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Why Coastal Carolina has a different mentality entering the Birmingham Bowl vs ECU
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA | The 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl is Coastal Carolina’s third straight bowl game and third in program history. But the Chants enter the game with a different purpose than they had in each of the past two years. In 2020 and 2021, the Chanticleers were capping off...
Why the Birmingham Bowl should be a shootout between the Chants and Pirates
The 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl shapes up to be an offensive shootout between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. Both teams have star quarterbacks leading potent offenses that rank inside the top 60 in the country in both points per game and yards gained per game, and defenses that are both outside the top 90 in yards allowed and outside the top 70 in points allowed per game.
Five Coastal Carolina players for ECU to know heading into the Birmingham Bowl
Following a long wait, it’s finally almost game day again for East Carolina football. The Pirates will battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET (5:45 CT). Coastal Carolina comes in at 9-3 overall. The Chanticleers...
Beach Ball Classic tips off Tuesday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
The 2022 Beach Ball Classic tips off this week with multiple star-studded lineups and local mainstays ready to take the court in Myrtle Beach to close out the calendar year. A staple in the community around the holiday season, the tournament will feature two brackets across four days – highlighted by seven traditional high school teams and seven independent/prep schools.
Hooking them young: SALTT program teaches young anglers about fishing, conservation
It was the first Saturday in December, and the twinkle Rayburn Poston saw in his kids eyes had nothing to do with the upcoming holiday season. Poston’s kids are the student anglers that have embraced his venture over the past nine years - the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT).
Sharon Reavis Hyman was employed with Aynor Elementary School
Funeral services for Sharon Reavis Hyman, 59, wife of James E. "Jim" Hyman will be held Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. from North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Hyman passed away Dec. 25. Mrs. Hyman was born in Roanoke Rapids,...
Kourtney Breannah Wade passed away Dec. 22
A funeral service for Kourtney Breannah Wade, 31, will be held Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 Grainger Road, Conway. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Kourtney Breannah Wade passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 22. She was the daughter of Kolton Ballen Wade...
Tara Michelle Pierce worked with Blue Cross for more than 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service to celebrate the life and memory of Tara Michelle Pierce, 49, was held Dec. 20 in the Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4462 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet. Tara passed away at her home Dec. 11 following a brief illness. Born Feb. 6, 1973 in Conway, she...
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green apartment complex. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m. According to HCFR, no one was injured; however, two units at...
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
Another night of extreme cold
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Throughout the area, temperatures were very slow to warm up throughout the day. Early this morning Lumberton reached 16 degrees which ties the low-temperature record from 1975. Florence and Lumberton only warmed to 29 degrees today and that is also a record. Both cities achieved the coldest-high temperature for December 24th.
Carolina Country Music Fest announces 2 new artists coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page. CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while […]
Myrtle Beach golf courses closing
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
MYR sees flight delays, cancellations mainly from Southwest Airlines amid holiday travel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 4,000 cancellations, and even more delays across U.S. airports on Monday as the arctic blast impacted travelers everywhere as they're starting to come home from their holiday vacation. Flight Aware is showing major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver faced hundreds of cancellations...
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
