Jerrod Clark’s CCU journey: Overcoming loss, depression and career-threatening injury

The 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl shapes up to be an offensive shootout between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. Both teams have star quarterbacks leading potent offenses that rank inside the top 60 in the country in both points per game and yards gained per game, and defenses that are both outside the top 90 in yards allowed and outside the top 70 in points allowed per game.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO