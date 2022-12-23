Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
McConnell: Trump’s candidates fumbled 2022 away for GOP in Senate
The Senate GOP leader’s comments on the midterm election were essentially an “I told you so” moment as he pointed to his warnings about “candidate quality” in August.
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package
The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The new Manchins: Four blue senators who could make Biden's life difficult for the next two years
Over the past two years, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) have held an outsize influence in the 50-50 Senate as Democrats have needed both their votes to advance their agenda.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Full List of 19 Republicans Who Voted Against Averting Government Shutdown
The Senate approved a bill postponing a possible government shutdown by a week, but this was opposed by 19 Republican Senators.
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
Moran votes yes, Marshall no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.
The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
OLD Senate reaches deal on $1.7T package, pushing toward passage
The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Schumer said...
U.S. Senate Republicans signal they will not block $1.66 trillion spending bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday expressed outrage at a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, but signaled that they did not intend to significantly delay the measure, which could lead to a weekend partial government shutdown.
Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
Senate passes massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a massive $1.7 trillion dollar omnibus spending package 68-29, closing its 117th legislative session by approving a bill to keep the government funded through the coming fiscal year. The bill, a rough framework of which was unveiled earlier this month amid ongoing negotiations, includes increases in veterans' care and military spending; billions in aid to Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion; a ban on downloading TikTok to government-owned devices; and the Electoral Count Reform Act, which raises the threshold for lawmakers to challenge the electoral college process. Thursday's omnibus passage followed a series of amendment votes aimed at...
Senate sends Biden defense bill named for Inhofe
The Senate gave final passage on Thursday to a defense bill named after Sen. Jim Inhofe that sets spending above President Joe Biden’s request, raises troop and civilian pay, ends the COVID-19 vaccination requirement and authorizes more than $350 million in projects at Oklahoma military bases. The bill passed...
