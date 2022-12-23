ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

The Hill

House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package

The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Joseph Post

Moran votes yes, Marshall no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
ALABAMA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.

The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

OLD Senate reaches deal on $1.7T package, pushing toward passage

The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Schumer said...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
The Week

Senate passes massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a massive $1.7 trillion dollar omnibus spending package 68-29, closing its 117th legislative session by approving a bill to keep the government funded through the coming fiscal year.  The bill, a rough framework of which was unveiled earlier this month amid ongoing negotiations, includes increases in veterans' care and military spending; billions in aid to Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion; a ban on downloading TikTok to government-owned devices; and the Electoral Count Reform Act, which raises the threshold for lawmakers to challenge the electoral college process.  Thursday's omnibus passage followed a series of amendment votes aimed at...
The Oklahoman

Senate sends Biden defense bill named for Inhofe

The Senate gave final passage on Thursday to a defense bill named after Sen. Jim Inhofe that sets spending above President Joe Biden’s request, raises troop and civilian pay, ends the COVID-19 vaccination requirement and authorizes more than $350 million in projects at Oklahoma military bases. The bill passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE

