Georgia State

KRQE News 13

Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
Houston Chronicle

New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in Southwest

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján's confidence that his state can serve as a model for Democrats hoping to turn the Southwest into a party stronghold starts with his family. His father, Ben, grew up in a Republican family but become a prominent Democratic politician because he felt the party best served the state's and his community's needs.
KRQE News 13

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico

(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
KRQE News 13

IRS changing rule for third-party income

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a new rule on income made through third-party payment sources. The federal tax agency says it will hold off for a year on requiring people who made $600 or more over a year through the apps to fill out a 1099 Form. That form previously was […]
newmexicopbs.org

New Money in the Budget

12.30.22 – Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss how the state’s revenue surplus might impact next month’s legislative session. With billions of dollars in extra money, state Democrats will have a clear opportunity to set their agenda, but what will they prioritize?. Host: Gene Grant.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
kubcgold.com

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
KOAT 7

Lack of counselors in New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mental health has been a topic of concern in schools statewide. A dire need for school counselors across New Mexico is at an all-time high, according to the New Mexico Parent Teacher Association. Jeannie Humphrey, a mother of three and district manager with New Mexico Parent...
newmexicopbs.org

Javier Martinez Interview

12.30.22 – New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Russell Contreras sits down with House Speaker Nominee Javier Martinez to explore his goals for the next year and the top priorities set by the state’s Democratic Party. Correspondent: Russell Contreras. Guest: St. Rep. Javier Martinez, (D) New Mexico, District 11.
