Congress' Lame Duck Session Leaves ‘Unfinished Business' on Issues That Address Americans' Everyday Financial Needs

Privacy and Crypto Will Likely Lead Tech Policy Under Split Congress as Hope for Passing Ambitious Antitrust Reforms Dwindles
The 117th Congress is set to finish the year with its most ambitious proposals targeting tech on antitrust and privacy tabled. With a split legislature next year, bipartisanship will be key to passing major reforms. While antitrust proposals may be harder to advance, policy watchers expect a continued focus on...
Law Protects Export of Sacred Native American Items From US
Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act on Dec. 21,...
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
