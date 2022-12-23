Read full article on original website
4 Cryptocurrencies With Plenty Of Upsides In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And More!
2022 was a year of downsides for the market and users actively involved in the landscape. Most people would be looking to correct their losses in the coming year and find crypto assets with some decent potential to make them money. The market is filled with thousands of cryptocurrencies, and only a handful can make you profits, even with the right timing. However, the market is in a situation where there are not as many downsides as there are upsides, so you might take that bet on crypto assets that are most likely to gain their lost value back. Another smart strategy would be to find gems in the market that can help you make money before the rest of the ecosystem catches on to it. Here are four cryptocurrencies with plenty of upsides in the new year, including some giants of the crypto landscape, plus Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a hugely promising meme coin.
Big Eyes coin, Ethereum And Cosmos: These Are Your Viable Options To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
The birth of the crypto market has inspired millions of people to try investing. Some become millionaires in a few months, while others lose a significant amount of money. This has made those still investing in the cryptocurrency market more cautious about where they put their money and which cryptocurrencies they trust.
Two Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio By The End Of 2022: Impt.Io Token & Big Eyes Coin
One of the worst results following the All-Time Highs (ATH) reached in late 2021 is the crypto market’s halving in 2022. Some projects are succeeding despite the catastrophe, though. IMPT.io Token (IMPT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are the top alternative currencies for 2022. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A...
Will Big Eyes Coin Sooner Or Later Transcend Projects Like Cardano And Bitcoin Cash?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
Solana (SOL), Stacks (STX), or Snowfall Protocol (SNW) – How Do they Compare?
Solana, Stacks, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)have all been in the news for both good and bad reasons. The three cryptocurrencies have different utilities and have responded to their macroenvironment differently. They have either completely faltered or stood against the bearish tides to come out as champions. Let’s find out the...
Still Holding Your Pi Network Tokens? An Huobi Listing Could Be Coming Soon
Pi Network has been around for three years now and has managed to amass a large community for a token that is yet to be listed on any exchanges. The tokens which can be mined directly from a smartphone have been working on moving to the mainnet, and it seems that this move will finally bring to pass what the community craves the most – an exchange listing.
Three Popular Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Are Avalanche, Cosmos, And Dogeliens
Imagine placing an order for a cup to be delivered to your doorstep, but instead, you get a spoon on delivery. That’s a true instance of disappointment. These three cryptocurrencies including Dogeliens (DOGET), are the exact crypto packages desired and ordered by most traders. Avalanche Is Advancing Every Single...
APY Gains Made Simple With Oryen Network And Aave (AAVE). ORY Presale Live
With the crypto market at a multi-year low, now is the perfect time to buy a presale that is likely to launch into a new macro uptrend. One of these projects is Oryen Network, which allows users to stake ORY tokens with its signature protocol OAT and get up to 90% APY on their assets. This fixed APY rate is market-leading compared to other platforms, as it is backed by a plethora of systems such as Oryen Swap and Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). As more people recognize this and begin staking ORY tokens using OAT, Oryen Network is quickly becoming one of the most talked about projects on YouTube and other communities.
Who is Offering You the Best Staking Opportunities? – Chainlink (LINK), Apecoin (APE), or Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
Staking holds the interest of a crypto trader in a crypto when they are not actively trading it. It allows users to lock away a part of their crypto investment and earn a percentage of returns as passive income. Staking users are rewarded with new coins in return for their contribution to the platform. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINO), and Apecoin (APE) offer such staking opportunities to their users. Let’s find out which of them is the best staking platform.
Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
Palau Stablecoin: Island Nation Goes Digital With Help From Ripple Labs
There has been a sudden surge in cryptocurrency’s popularity around the world. Countries, whether large or small, are attempting to integrate blockchain and cryptocurrencies into their economy by going digital. Several central banks are seeking to introduce their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), while others are focusing on...
Plena wallet celebrates the launch of its awaited Crypto Chat and pay feature with a $200,000 rewards campaign
While Decentralized wallet users have long been complaining about the wallets’ limitations and functionalities, Plena Finance is flipping such complaints on their heads by consistently adding new features to its robust web3 wallet. The Multichain Non-Custodial Plena wallet was already one of the most efficient web3 wallets in the...
100X Crypto Opportunities in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Quant.
Cryptocurrency is a vibrant, fast-paced community, with cryptos entering the coin market daily. One must be aware of the most recent releases and trends to make a substantial profit. Several trends are now gaining traction in the crypto world. One of those trends is meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the...
Looking For 50X Returns In 2023? Consider Solana, Ripple, and Big Eyes Coin
The 2022 crypto market came with a lot of negatives that left investors downcast and disappointed. In anticipation of the new year, price forecasters have downplayed the likelihood of most current cryptocurrencies setting a new record high. However, they are convinced that a strong run might occur. The correct crypto...
Most Traders Tag These Three Cryptocurrencies as the Messengers of Success: Cardano, Klaytn, and Dogeliens.
Here you will discover the three cryptos that have influenced the judgment of most traders into a belief system that can’t be attacked by opinions that speak otherwise of them. These cryptocurrencies include Doegliens (DOGET), which brings to the crypto space as much success as possible. Cardano Is the...
Why Is Everyone Buying Jetshare Tokens?
With the current downward trend in the blockchain industry, now is the time to inspect the crypto market and carefully invest in strong projects with good fundamentals. With the current state of the world, there has never been a better time to diversify your income. RJ Aleksandrs, a pilot and...
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the demand on the Ethereum network has continued to drop recently, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s value. Ethereum Total Transaction Count Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction count has observed a...
LBank Welcomes Nigeria’s Push to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. Why this matters: If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
Online Casino Bonus – 7 Best Casino Bonuses
Players looking to boost their deposits and elongate their playtime can try the best online casinos offering mouth-watering bonuses. These gambling sites provide new and regular players with exciting offers, including reload bonuses, free spins, cashback bonuses, referral bonuses, etc. Apart from that, these rewards are easy to claim, as...
