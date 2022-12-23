ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man killed, 2 injured in Newport News shooting

By Ian Munro, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

A man was killed and two men were injured in a Thursday night shooting in Newport News, according to a release from Newport News police.

Police responded to a shooting around 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive, which is in the vicinity of Apex at Ashton Green Apartment Homes. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, police said.

Later, two men with non-life threatening injuries believed to have also been injured in the incident walked in to local hospitals. The names of these men have not been released.

Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit anonymous tips through the P3Tips app or P3Tips.com website.

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 hurt after plane crashes in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man is hurt after a plane crash at Franklin Municipal Airport on Monday, according to Virginia State Police. A news release said that state police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the airport after receiving reports that a Cessna 177 Cardinal single engine plane had crashed while it was heading towards the runway.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 8, 2020, Curtis Walton was walking down Columbia Street in Portsmouth, the street he grew up on, when he was murdered. “I always say that he was the biggest heart of selfless love and compassion and kindness that I know,” said his sister Cheryl Walton.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy