MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO