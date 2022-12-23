Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
5 Best Cocktail Bars in MiamiBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
After record cold on Christmas Day, warm up this week
MIAMI - The chill remained Monday morning after setting a record for the coldest Christmas Day on record for much of South Florida.On Sunday in Miami, a record cold high of 50 degrees was observed at Miami International Airport breaking the old record of 51 degrees set back in 1983. Ft. Lauderdale also set a new record cold high of 49 degrees breaking the old record high of 54 degrees set back in 1989. Marathon also had a record cold high of 56 degrees breaking the old record of 60 degrees set back in 1995.Monday morning, South Florida woke to...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm
MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket for travel into or out of South Florida Tuesday, odds are good that you’re going nowhere. At least for now. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Southwest has already canceled 84 […]
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
Single digit temperatures, sub-zero wind chills expected overnight across north Georgia
ATLANTA — Dangerous cold arrived in north Georgia Friday morning with strong winds. The arctic blast led to temperatures falling rapidly across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says lows tonight will reach single digits. That’s the coldest weather in nearly a...
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
KEYC
WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday
Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
flkeysnews.com
Want to smoke on the sand? A ban is coming to Miami Beach. What to know about the law
Miami Beach has banned the smoking of cigarettes and other tobacco products on public beaches and parks starting Jan. 1. Here’s what to know about the new law. The Miami Beach law comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing cities and counties to regulate smoking of tobacco products at beaches and parks.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
iheart.com
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week. Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
wogx.com
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold
When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
Comments / 0