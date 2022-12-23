ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’

Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
Top Speed

The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster

AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!

2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...

