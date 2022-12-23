Read full article on original website
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
Top Speed
The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster
AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs. The post Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
