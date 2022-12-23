Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta. Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said at around 8:45 p.m. Monday they were called to a location on Northside Drive after reports of multiple people shot. When they got to the scene, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera trying to violently break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Police investigators are searching for a suspect accused of trying to break into and burglarize one Atlanta home multiple times. Atlanta police say the attempted break-ins happened at a vacant home that is under construction on the 100 block of Adair Avenue. On Dec. 7, Officers responded to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release photos of suspect in NE Atlanta homicide
ATLANTA - After a man was shot and killed late Christmas Eve in northeast Atlanta, police have since released a photo of a suspect in the case. On Dec. 24 around 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a commercial area at 111 Boulevard. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Although medical assistance was provided for him, he didn't make it.
wrganews.com
29-year-old arrested for Murder in Polk County
On Monday, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd. in Cedartown and found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, 29, who had been shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle, had stolen a vehicle from the home. While on the scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Polk County police officers responded and saw Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home. There was a struggle and eventually, Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. Lyle was initially charged with aggravated assault. Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder. He is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and several other offenses. The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 24-year-old Union City man with autism
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police need your help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing overnight. Officials are searching for 24-year-old Kieran Woodruff, who they say was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home at the Hidden Lake Apartments on Morgan Road. Woodruff has been diagnosed...
fox5atlanta.com
No one injured when fire breaks out during freezing temperatures in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a blaze in northwest Atlanta. The flames broke out overnight on Rockingham Drive. Firefighters found flames in the basement of the two-story house. Firefighters tried to quell the blaze but evacuated the building when flames started to burn the first floor. Fire extended through the roof of the house.
fox5atlanta.com
Burst pipe floods parts of DeKalb County courthouse, some services switch to online-only
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Flooding at the DeKalb County Courthouse will force the Clerk of Superior Court to close for several days this week. A pipe burst and flooded an area of the first floor of the courthouse on North McDonough Street in Decatur on Sunday. The courthouse will be...
fox5atlanta.com
"Don't panic and don't drive": Floyd County sheriff issues snow warning
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Floyd Sheriff's Office has issued the following warning to drivers as snow falls in the area:. "Alright everyone, the snow is here. Don’t panic and don’t drive if at all avoidable," the notice read. "Freezing [temperatures] will remain until at least 10 a.m. tomorrow."
fox5atlanta.com
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire breaks out at former Atlanta pizza, sports bar
ATLANTA - Firefighters extinguished flames at a former Atlanta pizza restaurant and sports bar. No one was injured by the fire at Rosati's Pizza on Sunday afternoon on Wieuca Road, officials said. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities said there was fire coming from the second...
fox5atlanta.com
Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents
DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
fox5atlanta.com
2 homes catch fire in NW Atlanta, firefighters say
ATLANTA - Firefighters in Atlanta said flames that damaged a vacant one-story home spread to another home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze near 1705 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials did not specify if the...
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
fox5atlanta.com
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County officials addressing water issues
Clayton County is under a boil water advisory. Some residents are without water or dealing with low pressure.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
fox5atlanta.com
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
fox5atlanta.com
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
