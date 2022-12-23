On Monday, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd. in Cedartown and found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, 29, who had been shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle, had stolen a vehicle from the home. While on the scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Polk County police officers responded and saw Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home. There was a struggle and eventually, Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. Lyle was initially charged with aggravated assault. Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder. He is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and several other offenses. The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO