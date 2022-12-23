ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Steph Curry Connection to FTX Highlighted in SEC Complaint

By Michael McCann
 4 days ago
In charging two former executives embroiled in the FTX scandal, the Securities and Exchange Commission stressed the roles played by “trustworthy public figures” in misleading Americans—a further sign that sports figures including Tom Brady and Steph Curry might become witnesses in FTX-related litigation and potentially face liability for their involvement.

Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang on Wednesday were charged with defrauding FTX investors , and the SEC’s complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, refers to FTX promoting Brady, Curry, the Miami Heat and MLB as reason to believe “FTX has the cleanest brand in crypto.”

Last month, Brady, Curry, Gisele Bundchen, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka , Larry David and Kevin O’Leary were named defendants in one lawsuit , while Curry faces an additional lawsuit over FTX ties to the parent of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series.

While spokespersons and endorsers are usually not liable for the unlawful acts of a sponsored company, these celebrities allegedly held larger roles, including as investors and customers, and arguably possessed more knowledge than an ordinary endorser and a higher duty of care. They, in turn, promoted FTX and in some instances urged their fans to take their advice and spend their money on FTX. In defense, the celebrities can argue they were not “in the know,” as evidenced by them losing money as part of FTX’s collapse.

Ellison and Wang have agreed to cooperate with federal authorities in the prosecution of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces up to 115 years in prison if convicted. The cooperation should lead to lighter punishments but will require Ellison and Wang to plead guilty to federal charges, share evidence and supply testimony that will paint Bankman-Fried as the architect of a wide-ranging scheme. If celebrities interacted with Ellison, Wang or Bankman-Fried, those conversations and messages could surface as evidence. The celebrities might also be called as witnesses in depositions or trials.

The SEC’s complaint also noticeably describes FTT, which was FTX’s crypto asset or “exchange token,” as a security. While there has been debate about the role of the SEC and more broadly securities law governing crypto, the SEC sees no ambiguity regarding FTX’s exchange token as an investment that could appreciate in value. “FTT,” the complaint asserts, “was offered and sold as an investment contract and, therefore, as a security.”

Bankman-Fried is accused of instructing Ellison to purchase FTT as a means of manipulating the price, which in turn inflated Alameda’s holdings—the same holdings Alameda and FTX used as collateral to borrow from lenders.

The FTX founder, who was jailed in the Bahamas until waiving his right to contest extradition earlier in the week, made his initial appearance in a New York court on Thursday. Judge Gabriel Gorenstein agreed to release Bankman-Fried on a $250 million bond, which had been negotiated by prosecutors and Bankman-Fried’s attorneys. Among other conditions of his release, Bankman-Fried will be required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and to stay at the California home of his parents, Stanford Law School professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried.

Sportico

Dan Snyder Intimidated Witnesses, Leaked Gruden Emails, House Panel Says

As leadership on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform nears a change, the committee on Thursday released a 79-page report accusing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder of delivering “evasive” and “misleading” testimony about a toxic workplace, as well as trying to intimidate witnesses. Part of the alleged witness intimidation included the sharing of “emails with embarrassing language and inappropriate content” sent between former team president Bruce Allen and former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden—the same emails leaked to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that became the basis of Gruden’s firing and his subsequent lawsuit against...
Sportico

Corporate Team Ownership Model Facing Eventual Extinction

Anheuser-Busch recently purchased a Major League Pickleball (MLP) team that will begin play in 2023. Control over the expansion club comes as part of broader founding partnership package with the league and extends to DUPR, a professional and amateur player ratings app. The company, an innovative sports marketer, expects its newly minted “sponsorship equity” model to be replicated within other emerging sports properties. However, there is no reason to believe the corporate ownership trend will carry over to the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB. Recent history has shown that few publicly traded corporations want to be in the big four sports ownership...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Dec. 9

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel TMRW Sports Adds CTO, Head of Global Partnerships TMRW Sports—co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy along with company CEO Mike McCarley—has added two senior executives: Andrew Macaulay will become chief technology officer, and Katy Chambers Mollica has joined as head of global partnerships. Macaulay will lead the development and execution of TRMW Sports’ strategy, execution, and approach for all technology. Mollica oversees building the commercial business inclusive of partnership strategy, sponsorship sales and account management, creating partnership opportunities, and working with partners to elevate engagement...
Sportico

NFLPA Looking to Hire Director With ‘Strategic Vision’ Beyond CBA

The search for the next executive director of the NFL Players Association is underway, and it’s now clear the kind of candidate the union wants for its next leader. Sportico has obtained a document outlining what traits and attributes the NFLPA is seeking in the person who will replace DeMaurice Smith, who is in the midst of his final term as the union’s executive director, a position he’s held since 2009. The document was produced by Russell Reynolds Associates, the executive search firm tasked with finding Smith’s successor. The nine-page memo details that the union is looking for someone with “future strategic...
Sportico

Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
Sportico

Oakland A’s Won’t Face Relocation Fee If Club Moves, Manfred Says

The Oakland A’s are on the clock to conclude negotiations for a new $1 billion ballpark at Howard Terminal in Oakland, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said at a press conference with baseball writers on Tuesday, the second day of MLB’s Winter Meetings. He also noted that if those talks break down, the A’s wouldn’t be charged a relocation fee if they are forced to move to Las Vegas, which they also have been exploring. “We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Manfred said. “If you read the collective bargaining agreement, there’s a natural trigger...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportico

Jerry Jones and John Goff Merging Esports Venture Onto Nasdaq

Gamesquare, an esports venture by Dallas billionaires Jerry Jones and John Goff, is moving to the Nasdaq stock market amid a deal to acquire Engine Gaming and Media. “Basically the story is youth demographics can no longer be found in traditional TV—we can find and connect to them through gaming and influencers with a company that now provides end-to-end solutions for reaching Gen Z and millennials,” Engine Gaming executive chairman Tom Rogers said in an email. “Gamesquare brings professionally produced content, a well-known team, and advertising and influencer networks with massive youth reach. We bring technology platforms and data and analytics...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

Sporticast: Suns Sell, Mets Spend, and NFL Streams

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-setting sale of the Phoenix Suns. Mat Ishbia has reached an agreement to buy the NBA team in a transaction that values the club at $4 billion. It’s the highest valuation ever for an NBA team, and one that has shocked a lot of people in the industry. Sportico is aware of bidders in the mid-$2 billion and low-$3 billion range—it’s possible that Ishbia paid ~$800 million more than the next closest offer. The transaction will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

NBA Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Warriors to Pelicans

The average NBA team is worth $3 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. The Golden State Warriors rank first at $7.56 billion, while the New Orleans Pelicans rank last at $1.63 billion. Below are the values of the league’s 30 franchises, which are collectively worth $90 billion. To derive the market value of the 30 NBA franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on NBA transactions. In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information...
Sportico

USFL, FOX Sports Reach New CBA Rivaling XFL Compensation

As the rebooted United States Football League gets ready for its second season in April, the players managed to secure a major win just before Christmas. USFL player reps and parent company FOX Sports have tentatively agreed on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The proposed agreement, which comes six months after the players voted to unionize, increases minimum salaries and provides a stronger benefits package than they previously had during last year’s inaugural season. The new compensation package is noteworthy, as it is a slight increase in what most active players are receiving in the XFL, another rebooted spring...
Sportico

NHL Net Profit: Business Lessons From Gretzky’s Office

Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University, co-author of Business the NHL Way. The NHL’s annual revenues have grown from well under $1 billion in 1994-95 to more than $5.2 billion at the end of the 2021-22 season. That 5X growth is notable, but perhaps more impressive is how the average NHL franchise value has reached $1B. That’s far behind the NFL ($4.1), NBA ($2.6B) and MLB ($2.3B), but isn’t too shabby for a league with seven teams in Canada, where the population is roughly one-tenth of the total in the U.S . Think of it. Each NHL team is now...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sportico

Premier Rugby Sevens League Adding Eight Teams for 2023

Premier Rugby Sevens will double in size for the 2023 season, the upstart league announced Tuesday. Growing to eight franchises now tied to a specific region or city, each with a men’s and women’s team, PR7s will feature 16 total teams next year. The expansion plans include two new franchises, one in Northern California and the second in Western Pennsylvania, as well as the reintroduction of a pair of franchises from PR7’s initial trial tournament in 2021: The New York Locals and Texas Team. As such, the 2023 rugby sevens season will feature a total of 192 players and an expanded...
WASHINGTON STATE
