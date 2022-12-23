Read full article on original website
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
Analysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Investment bankers and deal lawyers accustomed to regulatory hurdles to their mergers face an unprecedented challenge under U.S. President Joe Biden – antitrust watchdogs who are undaunted when they lose such battles in court. The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have...
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
China’s October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday. Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215...
Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are...
Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...
ECB sets capital requirements for Monte dei Paschi for 2023, removes dividend ban
MILAN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has set the minimum capital requirements for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) for next year and also removed a ban on the distribution of dividends, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday. The ECB told Monte dei Paschi it...
