As many of 2022’s films jockey for attention from award voters, elsewhere in Hollywood it’s business as usual for new movie releases. January usually tends to bring welcome diversions like comedies and action-packed adventures to theaters—for some, perhaps, a welcome change of pace from all the Oscar-contending prestige and holiday fare. And that’s certainly the case for the first month of 2023. While the month is a bit lean on new releases compared to most other months, there are some intriguing titles. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill have teamed up for a Netflix comedy starring Eddie Murphy, a virally popular doll will dance her way onto the big screen, and the JLo rom-con renaissance continues. Read on for The A.V. Club’s handy guide to the January 2023 films worthy of your attention (and if you’re wondering about the best options from 2022, check out our ranking here).

5 HOURS AGO