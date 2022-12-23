Read full article on original website
18 new films to know for January, including a JLo rom-com, a promising cringe-comedy, and multiple horror offerings
As many of 2022’s films jockey for attention from award voters, elsewhere in Hollywood it’s business as usual for new movie releases. January usually tends to bring welcome diversions like comedies and action-packed adventures to theaters—for some, perhaps, a welcome change of pace from all the Oscar-contending prestige and holiday fare. And that’s certainly the case for the first month of 2023. While the month is a bit lean on new releases compared to most other months, there are some intriguing titles. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill have teamed up for a Netflix comedy starring Eddie Murphy, a virally popular doll will dance her way onto the big screen, and the JLo rom-con renaissance continues. Read on for The A.V. Club’s handy guide to the January 2023 films worthy of your attention (and if you’re wondering about the best options from 2022, check out our ranking here).
Rian Johnson was "pissed off" that he had to add A Knives Out Mystery to Glass Onion's title
If you go to your local library and pick up an Agatha Christie novel from the shelf, you probably already have a vague idea of what’s in store. There will be a murder (or 5), everyone will look suspicious at one point or another, and an eccentric Frenchman will figure it all out in the end. It would be weird (and a little insulting) if they all had to be called something like Death On The Nile: A Murder On The Orient Express Mystery, right?
Broker film review: a family that preys together may not stay together
Hirokazu Kore-eda has devoted much of his career to waxing lyrical on makeshift family units and the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps resolve of those living on the margins, recurring themes in his signature films Shoplifters and Nobody Knows. He continues exploring these concepts with Broker, though this time in South Korea instead of his native Japan.
If you thought 2022 was Margot Robbie’s year, just wait for 2023
Coming into 2022, Margot Robbie’s star was already on the rise with a growing body of impressive performances in films like I, Tonya and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, not to mention the Suicide Squad films and her own Harley Quinn spinoff sequel Birds Of Prey (which she also produced). A lot of actresses in that position might consider taking some well-earned time off to refresh and regroup, especially with Covid protocols factoring into the way films are made now. Not Margot Robbie. She starred in ambitious back-to-back projects—Amsterdam and Babylon—and still had time to produce more shows and movies with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
As Christmas 2022 box office numbers roll in, it’s clear the holiday weekend was all about two things: canceled flights and Avatar: The Way Of Water. Even as a monster winter storm descended across the continental United States and confined many to their homes, it’s another weekend of victory for James Cameron’s latest. Avatar managed to bring in $64 million over Christmas weekend—a far cry from its nearest competition, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which only brought in $12.4 million. (Even so, Puss In Boots is expected to secure some bragging rights as the third-highest-grossing film of the holiday season.)
Year-end roundtable: Please stop talking, darling, about Don't Worry Darling
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. We get it. You, the readers of The A.V. Club, are tired of hearing about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and all the rest. Believe it or not, we, the writers of The A.V. Club, are also pretty tired of discussing it. Hopefully, as we put 2022 to bed, we can stop talking about this in 2023, at least until Ryan Murphy inevitably turns the whole fiasco into Netflix’s most-watched series of all time in 2025. Here four A.V. Club staffers discuss the whole Don’t Worry Darling fiasco—and, yes, the actual movie—and why we talked about it so much this year.
How they did it: the visual effects team on Avatar: The Way Of Water gives us the 101
Pretty much everything you see in Avatar: The Way Of Water is there thanks to Wētā FX. When James Cameron gets an idea, senior animation supervisor Dan Barrett and senior visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon are among those tasked with finding a way to make it possible. Judging by reactions so far, they’ve succeeded, but in a conversation with The A.V. Club, the two technicians explain the challenges built into the process, reveal the visual cheat in the first film you probably didn’t notice, share the way of de-aging, discuss whether Avatar counts as an animated film, and tell us what the shoot had in common with NFL games. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, how nine-foot-tall CG characters match their eyelines and blocking with mere humans, read on.
Bella Thorne recalls director accusing her of flirting when she was 10 years old
As far as modern occupations go, there are few more insidious and controversial than child actor. Former child star Leelee Kimmel (neé Sobieski) once said she didn’t know “why it’s legal for a child to act,” and called Hollywood a “gross industry” that capitalizes on children’s appearances. A new story from Bella Thorne seems to exemplify her question.
Welcome To Chippendales puts Steve Banerjee's killer plan into motion
Oh, look! Another episode of Welcome to Chippendales kicks off with a montage that eventually leads to setting up a stand-off between Nick (Murray Bartlett) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani). How novel!. Rarely have I watched a limited series so precipitously drop in quality episode after episode. Yet here we are,...
19 albums you need to hear in January, including new works by Iggy Pop, Kimbra, and Sam Smith
A new year is just around the corner, with its promises of renewal and a fresh start—and that means we’ve got another whole year of music releases to look forward to. With a solid lineup of new albums in January from the likes of Iggy Pop, Sam Smith, Kimbra, Samia, King Tuff, it looks like 2023 will get off to a strong start.
David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite in the teaser for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials
Allons-y! Ahead of Doctor Who’s return in the new year, the long-running series shares a new teaser for its set of specials celebrating 60 years of the Doctor, the TARDIS, and lots of timey-wimey adventures. The teaser reunites the beloved tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and his companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) for the first time since 2008.
Kevin Spacey and Kevin Kline were both approached to star in Chicago
We... want... Kevin? In a new interview celebrating the Academy Award-winning movie musical Chicago’s 20th anniversary, director Rob Marshall reveals that there were a few other potential actors for the central role of suave and self-interested lawyer Billy Flynn—and both of them were named Kevin. “I remember speaking...
