New York Cat Missing for Ten Years is Reunited With Family

A New York family that was missing their cat for ten years were shocked to get a phone call from a Long Island animal shelter that had found their cat. According to a report by Aditi Bora of Upworthy, the Long Island family had the cat, named Mimi, for two years before it got out of the house through an open door in 2012. The cat was missing for ten years and the family assumed that she would never be found.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
How Will You Be Spending New Year’s Eve?

It's the biggest party time of the year. Well, for me it used to be. Going out to the most popular nightclub in town, ringing in the new year with friends and co-workers (we were mostly working at the bar with a huge promotion on New Year's Eve), and staying until we were kicked out at 3 am.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York NOT Named the “Most Christmassy” State

There's nothing quite like New York during the holiday season, but according to one study New York isn't actually the best place to celebrate Christmas. According to a report by Maria Azzurra Volpe for Newsweek, New Hampshire actually takes the top spot when it comes to Christmas spirit. In fact, New York isn't even ranked second on the list, with that honor going to Wisconsin. The study was done by comparing Christmas-themed online activity within the last 12 months and Christmas-related cultural markers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

