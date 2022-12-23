ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson commits to dream team

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- When the women's Final Four came to Minnesota this spring, there was one fan watching the semifinal between South Carolina and Louisville with a heightened interest."I loved watching that game. I was so into it. I wouldn't even know what happened next to me, I was so into the game," said Tessa Johnson, who admits that recruiting talks had cooled with South Carolina at the time she viewed the eventual national champions at the Target Center. But that soon changed. This fall she committed to the team she loved to watch."It's cool. It makes me think...
ALBERTVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl

(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

A cancerous year

I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday

(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Five arrested in connection with murder at The Mall of America

(Bloomington, MN) -- The man shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America is identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested in St. Louis Park and he believes they have the person who is responsible for murdering the victim in custody. He says they're still searching for at least more suspect. There was reportedly an altercation involving nine people before shots were fired inside the Nordstrom store.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Delta adds seven more routes from MSP Airport

Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one. The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

