Joseph E. Locy, 61, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. Locy, 61, passed away at his home on Friday, December 23rd with his family and pets by his side. Joe had been working at Fort Drum Range for the last 27 years. He enjoyed his work very much and everyone that he worked with.
Your Turn: Electric vehicles, golf club legal action & FISU preps
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers shared their views on state electric vehicle goals, Watertown’s mayor urging lawsuits over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, and getting a college dorm ready for international athletes. Driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? This is the...
David Hibbard, 71, of Watertown and formerly of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Hibbard, 71, Watertown, formerly of Sackets Harbor, died Saturday, December 24th at Samaritan Summit where he had resided. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon, died, December 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will a private family service at a later date. Glenn is survived by his brothers, Jasper Kingrey of...
150 soldiers return to Fort Drum after weather delays and re-routes
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - After waiting and waiting because of the weather, a plane landed at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield late Monday afternoon. 150 soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division are back from a deployment to the Middle East. Expected to land late...
Services Rescheduled: Dr. William A. Dallas, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dr. William A. Dallas have been rescheduled to Thursday 1 pm, December 29th, 2022 at St. Vasilio’s Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Dallas, 91, retired Watertown Orthodontist, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are with...
John Norris Hyde,, 82, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.
Sean P. Lyng, 45, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean P. Lyng, 45, Watertown, passed away Christmas Day 2022 in the Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours and funeral mass are scheduled after the first of January at dates and times to be determined. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed &...
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
Holiday family time spent digging out in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Shoveling out- That is what most of the North Country finds themselves doing the day after Christmas. “I started this morning. I thought I was going to do it with the snow blower, decided I needed the tractor,” said Philadelphia resident Greg Delles. For...
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen, passed away Christmas day, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors in his wife Cheryl, Copenhagen. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
4:30pm Sunday: Travel ban still in effect for Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An intense lake effect snow band is moving south into the Watertown area. It will produce snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, maybe as much as 4″ an hour. There is still a travel ban in effect in Jefferson County, updated at 4:30pm.....
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
Many across the North Country remain without power as poor conditions continue
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The wind is all you could hear in Cape Vincent on Christmas Eve as residents bunker down to outlast the blizzard. Throughout the morning, many were going on double digit hours without power. Fire Chief Bill Gould says whiteout conditions along with high winds...
