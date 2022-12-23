Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
WSPY NEWS
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
Effingham Radio
Dieterich and Teutopolis Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
The following was released on the Dieterich Fire Facebook Page:. At approximately 4:45 pm on 12/24/22 the Dieterich Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District was called in for auto Aid for the report of a structure fire on the corner of Vine and Section Street in Dieterich. Upon...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Christian County Sherriff warning about phone scam after multiple reports
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a phone scam, with someone masquerading as a deputy from their office. According to a news release, scammers are targeting people in the county, saying they are a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claiming the person missed their court date, have […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man involved in fatal overnight crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Johnathon C. Gilbert of Danville died after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning. According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
Coroner identifies driver killed in police chase, airborne crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the […]
WAND TV
Where to recycle Christmas trees
(WAND) — Municipalities and organizations across central Illinois offer real Christmas tree recycling and removal. Look at the list below to find a recycling site near you. If your area is not included, tree removal information can generally be found on your town or city's website or from your waste removal organization.
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
‘I love helping people out’: how one waste collection driver goes the extra mile for Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “Sometimes it’s a little rough, but I love my job. I love what I do. I love helping people out,” Jasen Hawn said. Hawn is one of many essential workers in Central Illinois who are braving harsh winter weather conditions to get the job done. Plus, he’s working extra hard to […]
wdbr.com
Phone scam targets Christian Co
If someone calls – especially out of the blue – and wants you to pay for something in gift cards, that’s a scam. If someone calls and says there is a warrant out for your arrest, that is also a scam. Same with “you can pay your...
Comments / 0