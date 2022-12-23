ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
104.1 WIKY

Russia could hike rates in 2023 if inflation risks have big impact -cenbank

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its...
104.1 WIKY

China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan...
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

ANELO, Argentina (Reuters) – Argentina’s booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States’ Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The...
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Investment bankers and deal lawyers accustomed to regulatory hurdles to their mergers face an unprecedented challenge under U.S. President Joe Biden – antitrust watchdogs who are undaunted when they lose such battles in court. The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have...
104.1 WIKY

Oil price cap may widen Russia’s 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY

Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY

Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had...
104.1 WIKY

Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are...
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
104.1 WIKY

No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
104.1 WIKY

India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow

COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s First Quantum CEO holds talks with Panama minister: source

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama’s commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm’s copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy