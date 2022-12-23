ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Arrests made in deadly Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Officials say charges are expected as early as Tuesday against five people in custody for last week’s shooting death of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America. The arrests were made on Saturday morning, hours after Johntae Hudson died, and authorities are still searching...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man tosses loaded gun into snowbank, arrested for mail theft, drugs

CHASKA, Minn. — Police in Chaska Saturday morning arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who allegedly threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him.The Chaska Police Department says officers responded to the area of Scenic View Drive and Crest Drive around 10 a.m. to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles.Officers say when the man first noticed them, he threw something into a snowbank. An officer who looked in the snowbank after the man was detained found a fully loaded handgun with its serial number scratched up.The man allegedly had over 30 pieces of stolen mail fall out of his winter coat when police detained him.Police also say the man had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.The man had a previous felony conviction and is being held in jail on several charges, CPD says.
CHASKA, MN
kfgo.com

Police officer accused of harassing wanted person

STILLWATER, Minn. – A police officer in Oakdale faces gross misdemeanor charges for harassing a person with reported mental health problems who was wanted on a felony warrant. Washington County prosecutors say 41-year-old Officer Charles Nelson was ordered to monitor the suspect’s home but not engage with him, and...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kduz.com

Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs

drydenwire.com

Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
kfgo.com

1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in north Minneapolis duplex fire

MINNEAPOLIS – One person is dead and a firefighter is hospitalized after a Christmas Eve fire in north Minneapolis. Crews were called to a vacant two-and-a-half story duplex on fire Saturday morning. Firefighters located a person on the first floor and carried them out of the building, but the victim died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills

(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Man murdered at Minneapolis bus stop

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis. The shooting happened yesterday afternoon at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. No arrests have been made yet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Father of 10-year-old shot inside Minneapolis apartment sentenced to 90 days in workhouse

MINNEAPOLIS -- The father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside a Minneapolis apartment in April was sentenced to 90 days in a workhouse.Brandon Mayberry was charged with one count of felony manslaughter. Charging documents said that he had left for work, leaving two boys alone in the apartment. At some point, they found a gun under a pillow in Mayberry's bedroom, and a 12-year-old pulled the trigger by accident. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.Police say they found eight guns inside the apartment, several of which were loaded. Ammo was also found unsecured.Aside from spending 90 days in a workhouse, Mayberry must undergo a mental health evaluation and own no guns. The court also ordered a restitution of $6,000. He was sentenced to a 5-year stay of imposition, meaning that if he abides by his sentence, the felony manslaughter charge will be converted to a misdemeanor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

