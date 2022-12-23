ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbackville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Martha Ambrosio Losonczy

Salisbury-Martha Ambrosio Losonczy of Salisbury, Maryland died peacefully at the age of 95 on December 20, 2022 at Salisbury Tidal Health. Born on August 10, 1927 in Gyor, Hungary. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Richard Charles Kadera

Richard “Dick” Kadera, 81 died December 15, 2022 at his home in Salisbury, MD surrounded by his family. Dick was born in Waterloo, IA to Leonard and Edith Kadera, the oldest of 13 children. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Big Plans Ahead for the Roland E. Powell Convention Center

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The most recent expansion of the Roland E. Powell convention center has paved the way for more events. Town officials say they are already booked through July of 2023. It could provide an economic boom for the town when it looks like the new year may...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

How Bright is Too Bright?

Those who feel the lights are too bright noted them as a distraction while driving across the Route 50 bridge into town. The issue garnered enough attention that it was brought up in a recent joint session between the mayor and council and planning commission. The two sides decided the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

UPDATED: Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Crash that Killed Three

LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox at his Millsboro home Sunday, on several felony charges after he ran from the crash. Wilcox was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Several Animals Killed in Accidental Fire in Eden

EDEN, Md.- An accidental fire killed several pets on Christmas day in Eden. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was spotted by a neighbor around 6 p.m. at a mobile home at 4061 Skylar Drive. It took 20 fire fighters from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
EDEN, MD
WBOC

'Tis The Tree Recycling Season

Ocean City, MD- It's coming time to turn that old Christmas tree into a gift that keeps on giving. The Town of Ocean City is accepting real trees for recycling at the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. They can be placed on the northeast corner through January 18th, for free. Artificial trees are not accepted.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy