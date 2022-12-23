Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX ended the day 0.39% higher, while France's CAC 40 added 0.7%. Italy's FTSE MIB ticked lower by about 0.09%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
Stop Complaining, Says Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘Everybody's Five Times Better Off Than They Used to Be'
Billionaire Charlie Munger thinks we should all be a lot happier. Munger, the longtime investment partner and friend of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, says he doesn't understand why people today aren't more content with what they have, especially compared to harder times throughout history. "People are less happy about the...
Why Restaurant Chains Are Investing in Robots and What It Means for Workers
Restaurant chains are experimenting with automation as the labor crunch pressures profits. But robots and other labor-saving technology are still expensive, and it's not clear how and when automation will pay off for restaurant operators. For now, major chains are still testing the technologies. Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing whether...
Why 2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply-chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking, will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply chain...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
