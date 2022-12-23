ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 infections climb in England and Scotland as hospital numbers rise

By Ian Jones
 4 days ago

Covid-19 infections rose in England and Scotland earlier this month, while the trend in Wales and Northern Ireland was uncertain, figures show.

A total of 1.4 million people in private households in the UK were likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to December 9.

This was up from 1.1 million in late November but below the two million weekly infections in early October.

The estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) give a snapshot of what was happening in the UK at the start of December, when coronavirus was starting to become more prevalent among the population.

More recent data shows the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England, Scotland and Wales is on a clear upward trend, with patients in England up 29% in the past week to the highest level for nearly two months.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

But there is a lag in the reporting of the data due to the time it takes for the survey to be compiled.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director for infection survey analysis, said: “Today’s data show that Covid-19 infections have risen for the fourth consecutive week in England, with cases also continuing to rise in Scotland.

“Over half of English regions saw an increase, while it’s a mixed picture for different ages.

“Infections have increased among most adults under 70, while secondary school-age children experienced a decrease in infections.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely over the coming weeks.”

