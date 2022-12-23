ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres roster review: Nabil Crismatt

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By4Fr_0jsWF8dc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQS0I_0jsWF8dc00
Padres pitcher Nabil Crismatt reacts after closing out an inning last season against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

NABIL CRISMATT

  • Position(s): Pitcher
  • 2023 opening day age: 28
  • Bats / Throws: Right / Right
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-1 / 220 pounds
  • How acquired: Signed as a minor league free agent in December 2020
  • Contract status: Earned $721,500 in 2022
  • Key 2022 stats: 5-2, 2.94 ERA, 0 saves, 65 strikeouts, 22 walks, 1.17 WHIP, .226 opponent average, 67 1/3 innings (50 appearances, 1 start)

STAT TO NOTE

  • 4.88 — Crismatt’s ERA over 24 innings from July 11 through Sept. 10, leading the Padres to option their busiest and arguably most reliable reliever from the early part of the season.

TRENDING

  • Idle — A minor league journeyman when he arrived on a minor league deal ahead of the 2021 season, Crismatt cracked the opening day roster and spent most of the year in the majors, working mostly in low-leverage situations while posting a 3.76 ERA. While that may have been the plan for him in 2022, Crismatt’s penchant for missing barrels garnered more and more trust in dicey situations as the year progressed. In fact, his average leverage index jumped from .564 in 2021, the seventh-lowest in the majors according to baseball-reference.com, to .903 as he held hitters to a respectable .245/.281/.434 batting line in a career-high 22 high-leverage appearances. With reverse splits — a .673 OPS against righties and a .616 OPS against lefties — Crismatt could be counted on in any situation, on back-to-back days or even a start on zero notice as he filled in for Blake Snell with three shutout innings in the fourth game of the season and carried a sub-2.00 ERA through the end of July 11 (see stat to note). The slump that ensued, however, forced the Padres to option Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso in mid-September. There, he turned in 3 2/3 scoreless innings until returning to eat four innings in Game 162 for the playoff-bound Padres. Crismatt remained with the big-league club during its playoff run but was never activated for any of the series.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • Even with a spell in the minors, Crismatt finished tied with Steven Wilson for third on the team with 50 appearances, behind only Luis Garcίa and Tim Hill . Crismatt has proven he can be an effective middle reliever even without overwhelming stuff — his low 80s change-up is the go-to pitch off a four-seamer and sinker that both sit 90 mph — but the hook was quick when he slumped in 2022 and likely will be again in 2023.

ROSTER RANKINGS

No. 25 | RHP Nabil Crismatt

No. 26 | INF Eguy Rosario

No. 27 | RHP Reiss Knehr

No. 28 | LHP Jose Castillo

No. 29 | LHP Ryan Weathers

No. 30 | RHP Michel Báez

No. 31 | INF Matt Batten

No. 32 | RHP Angel Felipe

No. 33 | RHP Pedro Avila

No. 34 | INF/OF Brandon Dixon

No. 35 | LHP Tom Cosgrove

No. 36 | LHP Ray Kerr

No. 37 | C Brett Sullivan

No. 38 | RHP Sean Poppen

No. 39 | LHP Jose Lopez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

