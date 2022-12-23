ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Armed Arab assailant rams car into Israeli police, shot dead

By Mahmoud Ilean
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F31vZ_0jsWF46i00

Israeli police on Friday shot dead an Arab assailant who they said lured officers into an ambush in which he rammed them with his car after trying to shoot them, an attack that left three policemen wounded in central Israel.

The incident took place in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, an unusual site for what police suspected was a “nationalistic” militant attack. The Arab community in Israel is also struggling with surging violent crime that residents blame on decades of government neglect.

Israeli police identified the attacker as 22-year-old Naim Badir, a member of Israel's Arab minority and a resident of Kfar Qassem.

Badir's uncle, Sobhi Theeb Bedir, said he knew nothing about what police described as his nephew's carefully planned ambush. He portrayed his nephew as a beloved and quiet boy who was, “far from the path of violence and terrorism," and said he couldn't comment on exactly what took place.

Police alleged that Badir called officers to his house over a supposed violent incident. When police arrived at the scene, they said they were greeted with a barrage of stones and alcohol bottles hurled from the house. Badir then rushed out of the apartment with a gun drawn, according to the police account and security footage from the scene. A police spokesman said Badir tried to shoot but the gun didn't fire.

Moments later, security footage shows Badir speeding in reverse down the street toward where officers were stationed. His car crashed into another, lightly wounding three officers. Police opened fire, killing Badir, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service.

Soldiers and police said they searched the scene and found an automatic weapon, along with a knife and tear gas belonging to Badir. It remains unclear whether other suspects were involved in the attack.

Palestinians have been accused in dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

The attack comes amid heightened violence in the occupied West Bank and days before Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in its history.

The incoming minister of national security who will oversee the police, Itamar Ben-Gvir, thanked police for their response to the attack and praised the force as heroic. The leader of an ultranationalist Jewish Power party who once was convicted of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization, Ben-Gvir ran on the promise of fighting organized crime and increasing governance in areas populated by Israel’s Arab minority.

___

Associated Press reporter Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
The Independent

Married couple found dead at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Colorado as police examine ‘suspicious device’

A married couple were found dead at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Colorado, according to police.Thornton Police said in a tweet that a "suspicious device" was found at the scene."The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," the department said in the statement. "A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit."Police said there was not an active threat against the community following the deaths.Officials have not released a cause of death at this time.According to The Denver Post, the pair were a married couple, and police believe their...
THORNTON, CO
The Independent

Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Woman dead and multiple injured after Christmas Eve shooting in busy pub

A woman has been shot dead and three men have been hospitalised after a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.Police were called just after 11.50pm on Christmas Eve to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.A number of others were also injured in the shooting near Liverpool and the area has been cordoned off as officers carry out enquiries.A neighbour who heard the gunshots said she assumed they were celebratory Christmas fireworks and “couldn’t believe” the news.Jenny Hough, 77,...
The Independent

Love triangle couple who gunned down ex in broad daylight caught after ‘escaping’ back to crime scene

A couple attempted to kill a woman’s previous boyfriend by luring him to a ‘honeytrap’ meeting in broad daylight before gunning him down in the street.The 25-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries after being blasted by Daniel Gaudin.Gaudin and partner Shannon Rule have been convicted after their broad daylight attack in Morden, south London.Rule, 22, had been in a relationship with both the victim and Gaudin. The two men did not know each other.Gaudin, 23, became aware of the other man and sent a number of threatening texts to him.The victim agreed to the meet-up, believing he would meet...
The Independent

Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub

A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.A neighbour who heard shots said she assumed they were celebratory Christmas fireworks.Jenny Hough, 77, told the PA...
The Independent

Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad

Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday.Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. He said the attacker arrived in the garrison city of Rawalpindi from a former tribal area of Kurram. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment. Initially, police and the government said the slain driver of...
The Independent

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after Tottenham shooting

A 24-year-old woman is in a serious condition after being shot near a party in Tottenham, north London.Officers attended the scene at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road at 6.28am on Tuesday following reports that someone had been shot.They searched the area but could not find a victim. They then checked nearby hospitals where it was confirmed at around 6.50am that the woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of the emergency services.She remains in hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.Initial police inquiries suggest the woman was shot...
The Independent

Christmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’

Tributes have been paid to a “special daughter” killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve in Merseyside.Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital, has been described as someone who brought “laughs and happiness” into people’s lives.Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the shooting, which has also left one man in a critical condition and injured three others.Merseyside Police have said Ms Edwards is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.We have arrested six people, carried out eight stop searches and two...
The Independent

Close aide curses Palestinian leader in leaked audio

A top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas was heard in newly released recordings on Tuesday cursing the Palestinian leader and insulting other members of the Palestinian leadership.The purported remarks by Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior official who is seen as a potential successor to the 87-year-old Abbas, gave a glimpse of the bitter infighting inside the Palestinian leadership as several hopefuls try to position themselves for the post-Abbas era. The embattled leader has not designated a successor, and last year he called off what would have been the first Palestinian parliamentary elections in 15 years.The recordings were released by a...
The Independent

Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murders house unnoticed

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds has revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around the “creaky” house unnoticed.Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.On 13 November, current tenants Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend – who was staying with her for the night – were brutally stabbed to death inside the property.Two other female roommates were home at the time and are...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend’s devastation revealed six weeks on from Idaho murders

The ex-boyfriend of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has been left devastated by the loss of “the love of his life” and the subsequent harassment he has experienced from online sleuths, a family member said. Six weeks on from the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, police in the college town of Moscow seem no closer to finding the perpetrator. The lack of substantial updates, often decried by grieving family members, has fueled overwhelming conspiracy theories from sleuths trying to crack the case. In some of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.“We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is...
The Independent

Paedophile gymnastics teacher groomed and abused students as young as eight

A former gymnastics teacher has been jailed for grooming and abusing four of his underage students, some as young as eight years old.Norman Hogbin, 66, systematically groomed girls taking part in gymnastics, as well as other young victims, for many years.He bought the four pupils gifts, gave them preferential treatment and befriended their parents, police said.After Hogbin gained the parents’ trust, the paedophile exploited his position by sexually assaulting the young girls multiple times, according to police.Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor around Worthing, West Sussex, during the 1990s and early 2000s when the offences took place.Some of his victims...
The Independent

Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’ around Idaho murders

The father of one of four University of Idaho students killed last month has criticised the rampant misinformation circulating online about the unsolved murders. Sunday marked the six-week anniversary of the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. Moscow police have not named any suspects or made arrests in the criminal investigation. Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, told the Spokesman-Review that he still has many questions about his daughter’s murder, but noted that authorities have worked tirelessly to keep his family informed about developments in the probe. Mr Mogen went on to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Man arrested for racist and homophobic rant at California In-and-Out on Christmas Eve

A man has been arrested in California after going on a racist and homophobic rant at a fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Forty-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah was allegedly spewing racist and homophobic slurs at two diners of Asian descent at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon. The incident was recorded on a TikTok video, which quickly became viral and caught the attention of local authorities. On Monday, Mr Krah was arrested and charged with two violations of California’s hate crime laws. In the video, the two diners, a young man and woman, are shown eating fries when a male...
SAN RAMON, CA
The Independent

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early.Polish Defense Minister Mariusz BÅaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.BÅaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.”The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).BÅaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

Rohingya refugees await emergency services after landing on Indonesia beach

A boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya asylum seekers, which has been drifting without power for weeks, has been allowed to land a number of passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh.The wooden fishing vessel, crammed with Rohingya men, women and children, set sail from southern Bangladesh on 25 November.Six days later, the engine broke down, and the boat began to drift.The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their home in Myanmar, and more than a million now live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Small plane flips over during crash landing on Santa Monica beachBritons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsBeijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules dropped
The Independent

Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by a panel of U.N. experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to Rutshuru area of Congo's North Kivu province where the M23 have seized territory, is expected to be published this week. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy