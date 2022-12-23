ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This $5 Million Formula 1 Package Will Let You Experience the Las Vegas Grand Prix Like an Emperor

By Basem Wasef
 4 days ago
The traveling circus that is Formula 1 will hit no fewer than three US cities in 2023, descending on Las Vegas in November for what promises to be the most raucous stop of the season. Adding a boldfaced exclamation mark to the weekend’s proceedings is a just-unveiled package aimed at racegoers who crave a maximalist experience spread over a five-night stay.

The enthusiast who ponies up $5 million for the Caesars Entertainment “Emperor Package” will earn short-term residence at the Nobu Sky Villa, the signature digs at the Nobu Hotel within Caesars Palace . The villa’s 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom complex was designed by Rockwell Group, the architectural firm responsible for various Nobu restaurants and hotels—and it shows. The living quarters resemble more accommodating versions of the high-concept Japanese eateries known for their delectable sushi cuts and celebrity clientele. Absent the Formula 1 weekend’s extras, the villa usually starts at $35,000 per night.

Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes-AMG Petronas race car on the Las Vegas Strip as part of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 launch party.

While guests are welcome to hang in the property’s media room, lounge in the living room, congregate at the billiard table, or frolic in the boudoirs themed with a motif of gold leaf and cherry blossom, the place to be during race day is the 4,700-square-foot terrace atop the Nobu Hotel. That’s where the roar of Formula 1 engines will emanate from the Las Vegas Strip, just 140 feet below. While Caesars is mum on the official overnight capacity limit, the hotel caps terrace occupants at 75 guests.

The 10,300-square-foot Nobu Sky Villa at the Nobu Hotel within Caesars Palace.

No seven-figure package would be complete without a string of exclusive experiences, so the opportunity features a private dinner for 12 that’s curated and hosted by the man behind his eponymous Michelin-starred Nobu, chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Throughout the stay, a round-the-clock butler will be assigned to the property, where guests can soak up the outdoor zen garden, plunge in the Japanese onsen tub, indulge at the outdoor kitchen and bar or access the dedicated personal driver with a Rolls-Royce.

The Nobu Sky Villa Patio.

But guests aren’t limited to the, ahem, crash pad: the package also includes a dozen tickets to the F1 Paddock Club hospitality area and access to the pit-lane walk. Since the free-flowing food, drink and merrymaking associated with Formula 1 is sure to tax participants, six guests will have access to any spa service in the villa’s private treatment room. Technicians from the Qua Baths & Spa will administer anything from a 24-karat gold facial to a Himalayan salt stone massage for couples. The package holder and a guest are also entitled to unwind at a performance of the sold-out “Weekends with Adele” show at The Colosseum before the runs end in March, 2023.

The package holder and a guest will also receive tickets to the sold-out “Weekends with Adele” show at The Colosseum.

Whether participants gravitate towards the rattle and hum of motorsports’ top tier of racing, the extravagance of a one-off meal by a living culinary legend or the sorts of misadventures that best stay in Vegas, the Emperor Package assures that guests will have a bucket-list few days.

“We have worked tirelessly to make the Emperor Package one of the most bespoke experiences available for the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023,” Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney told Robb Report. Given the exclusivity of the opportunities and the elevated price tag, we’re inclined to believe it.

Click here for more photos previewing the Caesars Entertainment “Emperor Package” for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.

The Caesars Entertainment “Emperor Package” for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.
