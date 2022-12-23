ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Brewery Rowe: Here's what happened when I went on a beer walk in Imperial Beach

By Peter Rowe
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

On these cool winter days, there’s nothing like a long walk along the coast, especially if there’s a great pint waiting at your destination. Or destinations.

Inspired by the November opening of Novo Brazil’s 7,500-square-foot bayside restaurant and nano-brewery, I recently set out on a refreshing trek through Imperial Beach.

1. Start at Pizza Port Imperial Beach , 204 Palm Ave. A few blocks east of the Pacific, this is the smallest spot on our journey — the indoor and outdoor tables can accommodate 85 people — but there’s an impressive 30 Pizza Port beers on tap, including five brewed on the premises. I enjoyed the expertly balanced porter, La Morena Rica (5 percent, $7 a pint).

There’s pizza and salad on the menu and a small parking lot on site.

2. Walk west to Seacoast Drive, then turn left. An easy eight-minute stroll brings you to Mike Hess ’ surfside outpost, 805 Ocean Lane. The spacious outdoor venue can seat several hundred; from a second-floor platform, some tables enjoy glimpses of the sea.

Quiero Tacos runs the kichen. The 18 Mike Hess beers on tap are all brewed elsewhere, but my pint of Hartley pale ale (5.9 percent, $7.50), was fresh, hop-forward and citrusy.

Parking can be issue in the summer — you have to hunt for spaces on the street — which is one good reason to walk here. Another: This place has a great party vibe. Beyond the beer, you’ll find corn hole, kombucha, coffee and camaraderie.

3. Our next stop, 875 Seacoast Drive, is directly across the street from Mike Hess. Here, Coronado Brewing has a tap room/restaurant. The menu here runs the pub-fare gamut (burgers to salads, pasta to tacos), while the 16 taps represent CBC’s greatest hits.

Mermaid Red (5.7 percent) is a solid winter weather choice, its rich malts complemented by bracing hops (46 International Bittering Units).

Fortify yourself, because our next destination is …

4. Novo Brazil , 535 Florence St. Begin this 45-minute hike by leaving Coronado Brewing and retracing your steps, heading north on Seacoast Drive, then turning right on Palm Avenue.

Palm soon becomes Highway 75. Stay on the sidewalk and use caution — traffic can be fierce. You’ll escape most of these speeding cars by turning left on Florida Street; two blocks later, a right on Cypress Avenue takes you to Novo Brazil’s hangar-like building.

Enjoy the remarkable views, across San Diego Bay’s southern reaches to the San Diego skyline. Then savor the menu’s South American touches — a spicy Brazilian sausage skewer ($18) was delicious; black beans were served lukewarm, a problem but not an insurmountable one. Tasty!

From the 60 taps, I chose the sparkling Novo Lager ($7 a pint, 4 percent) and the Corvo Negro Coconut (12 percent), a high-octane Mounds bar.

Alert your designated driver: You’ve walked — and drunk —to the end of the road.

The next round

Jan. 1: “The Hair of the Hog,” 9 a.m. to noon, a beery breakfast at Mike Hess locations in Imperial Beach (see this column); Seaport Village, 879 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego; and 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine. Tickets, $50, are at mikehessbrewing.com.

Jan. 7: San Diego Brew Festival, Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego. $50 general admission (1 to 4 p.m., $65 VIP — noon to 4 p.m.). Tickets? Go to eventbrite.com.

Quick sips

Before flipping the calendar to January and seeking the New Year’s new beers, I scoured my cellar for several well-aged — or so I hoped — beers.

Beer: Bigfoot Ale 2011

From: Sierra Nevada, Chico

Alcohol by volume: 9.6 percent

Style: Barley wine

Drink or dump: Drink. The Pacific Northwest hops have faded away, yet 11 years did little to minimize the sweet malts or the frisky two-finger head. Pronounced caramel and orange peel flavors shine in a well-carbonated ale.

Beer: Vintage Ale 2020

From: Fuller’s, Chiswick, England

Alcohol by volume: 8.5 percent

Style: Old ale

Drink or dump: Drink. Little bitterness here, despite the use of Godiva and Jester hops from Herefordshire. East Anglian malts and Fuller’s proprietary yeast strain deliver a delightful blend of toffee, raisin bread and Orange Whip.

Beer: Bourbon Barrel Aged Coconut Stout

From: Tusk & Grain, San Diego

Alcohol by volume: 11.54 percent

Style: Stout

Drink or dump: Neither. When Saint Archer closed this year, I bought a half-dozen stouts from Tusk & Grain, the brewery’s line of barrel-aged beers. This undated bottle could have used more time to tame the booze, which lit a fire as it slipped down my throat. Nonetheless, I enjoyed the (expected) layers of mocha and coconut, and was intrigued by the (unexpected) cola notes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material

Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Holiday Bowl Parade and Events: What You Need to Know

The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade begins its bayside ride at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive in front of the San Diego Convention Center. The parade precedes the Holiday Bowl, at Petco Park at 5 p.m., featuring a clash between Oregon and North Carolina. But there’s more than one way to get in on the fun even if college football isn’t your bag.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Shorebird-watching Gets Good, Grey Whale Migration Season Begins

Shorebird-Watching enters its most agreeable season this month and next, with migrant and resident birds sharing common winter grounds. Egrets, herons, terns, and a variety of other species provide endless entertainment as they go about the business of fishing and feeding in San Diego County’s coastal wetlands. Publicly accessible wetlands include the following (listed north to south): San Luis Rey River mouth, Buena Vista Lagoon, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, Batiquitos Lagoon, San Elijo Lagoon, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Diego River flood channel (south of Sea World Drive), Sweetwater River marsh, southwest San Diego Bay, and Tijuana River Estuary. Many of the same birds can also be seen on the shores of inland reservoirs such as Lake Murray and Lake Miramar.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Honda Dealers provide Ramona Dog Park makeover

RAMONA, Calif. — Before we say goodbye to another Christmas, the San Diego Honda Dealers wanted to deliver one more big surprise. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited the Circle G Ranch in Ramona. That's where I met Ryan Gonsalves and his 90-year-old grandmother Hilda. I told them even...
RAMONA, CA
edmidentity.com

Get Ready for PROPER NYE/NYD in San Diego with This Jam-Packed Playlist

FNGRS CRSSD’s PROPER NYE/NYD is right around the corner, so we created this playlist to help get you pumped up ahead of the show!. FNGRS CRSSD is no stranger to the San Diego music scene. From events like the bi-annual CRSSD Festival and DAY MVS XL to smaller shows in between, they’ve become known for bringing some of the best house and techno acts in the scene right here to America’s Finest City. This year proves to be no different, with the addition of PROPER NYE/NYD set to take place at Petco Park on December 31 and January 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Is Behind on Constructing New Collision-Preventing Traffic Roundabouts

San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy