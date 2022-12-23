Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KHS clubs allow students to get involved
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School has many clubs for students to get involved with. NTV's Carol Staab spoke with KHS students and teachers about the opportunities available.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Salvation Army headquarters closed due to pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bursting water pipes at the Grand Island Salvation Army's headquarters have left the building closed for the time being. According to the Salvation Army, leadership received word early Monday morning of flooding while they were away from the office for the Christmas holiday. Extensive flooding...
NebraskaTV
Officials investigating Harlan County semi crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Neb. — The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a semi hit the guardrail on the bridge over the Republican River in Harlan County and went off the roadway Sunday. Authorities said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 183 on the south end...
NebraskaTV
Christmas Eve tragedy avoided, thanks to smoke detectors
KEARNEY, Neb. — Smoke detectors have been credited with preventing what would have been a Christmas Eve tragedy. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) said they were dispatched to a house fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to KVFD, the fire was under control within minutes and the damage was contained. Officials said the smoke detector system worked flawlessly and alerted the family of the danger while they were sleeping. KVFD said the fire was believed to have started due to a failure in the fire place chimney system. Fire officials said this was another reminder of how important smoke alarms are in your home.
NebraskaTV
Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line
HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
NebraskaTV
One arrest made in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been charged and a second suspect remains on the loose following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.
NebraskaTV
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man arrested after firing gunshots
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in jail after reportedly firing gunshots Christmas morning. Isaac Aragon, 26, was arrested for unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and criminal mischief. Just before 6 a.m. Christmas morning, Grand...
