ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010mbv_0jsWEWbC00

The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports. Many local athletes made the list of outstanding athletes and Torrey Pines High School student Kat Lutz was named the volleyball Libero of the Year. The senior has committed to play at UCLA next fall.

A look at the local honorees:

Girls volleyball All-CIF

Kat Lutz, Torrey Pines (TP)

Grace Flannagan, TP

Brooklyn Brisco, Santa Fe Christian

Noemie Glover, Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS)

Jenna Hanes, CCHS

Player of the year: Julia Blyashov, CCHS

Coach of the year Jiliana Conn, CCHS

Second team: Nikki Quinn, TP

Girls golf All-CIF

Sehee Kim, TP

Kailey Yoon, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA)

Second team: Emily Zhou, Syndnet Sirinian, Muzi Wei, Annie Zhang (TP)

Boys cross country

Ryan Thomas, TP

Jacob Pippel, CCA

Jacob Niednagel, La Costa Canyon (LCC)

second team: Nathan Christmore, TP

Girls cross country

Gioana Lopizza, LCC

Sophia Biesinger, LCC

Kiera Rall, CCHS

Second team: Scarlett Taylor (TP), Sammi Dorostkar (TP) and Scarlett Martin (CCHS)

Boys water polo

Rick Lundh, CCHS

Second team: Gavin Conant and Ben Minsch (CCHS)

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades: Hawai’i Bowl

The Aztecs started their current bowl streak in 2010. In every full year since they have competed in the postseason. During the twelve-season run, the program has only had a 7-6 record three times: 2014, 2018, and 2022. Every four seasons, the program built on player development hits a reset....
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material

Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD

December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Holiday Bowl Parade and Events: What You Need to Know

The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade begins its bayside ride at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive in front of the San Diego Convention Center. The parade precedes the Holiday Bowl, at Petco Park at 5 p.m., featuring a clash between Oregon and North Carolina. But there’s more than one way to get in on the fun even if college football isn’t your bag.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees

Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Shorebird-watching Gets Good, Grey Whale Migration Season Begins

Shorebird-Watching enters its most agreeable season this month and next, with migrant and resident birds sharing common winter grounds. Egrets, herons, terns, and a variety of other species provide endless entertainment as they go about the business of fishing and feeding in San Diego County’s coastal wetlands. Publicly accessible wetlands include the following (listed north to south): San Luis Rey River mouth, Buena Vista Lagoon, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, Batiquitos Lagoon, San Elijo Lagoon, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Diego River flood channel (south of Sea World Drive), Sweetwater River marsh, southwest San Diego Bay, and Tijuana River Estuary. Many of the same birds can also be seen on the shores of inland reservoirs such as Lake Murray and Lake Miramar.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
634
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy