San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes

The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports. Many local athletes made the list of outstanding athletes and Torrey Pines High School student Kat Lutz was named the volleyball Libero of the Year. The senior has committed to play at UCLA next fall.

A look at the local honorees:

Girls volleyball All-CIF



Kat Lutz, Torrey Pines (TP)



Grace Flannagan, TP



Brooklyn Brisco, Santa Fe Christian



Noemie Glover, Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS)



Jenna Hanes, CCHS



Player of the year: Julia Blyashov, CCHS



Coach of the year Jiliana Conn, CCHS

Second team: Nikki Quinn, TP

Girls golf All-CIF



Sehee Kim, TP



Kailey Yoon, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA)

Second team: Emily Zhou, Syndnet Sirinian, Muzi Wei, Annie Zhang (TP)

Boys cross country



Ryan Thomas, TP



Jacob Pippel, CCA



Jacob Niednagel, La Costa Canyon (LCC)

second team: Nathan Christmore, TP

Girls cross country



Gioana Lopizza, LCC



Sophia Biesinger, LCC



Kiera Rall, CCHS

Second team: Scarlett Taylor (TP), Sammi Dorostkar (TP) and Scarlett Martin (CCHS)

Boys water polo



Rick Lundh, CCHS

Second team: Gavin Conant and Ben Minsch (CCHS)





This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .