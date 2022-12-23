Read full article on original website
Stores open on Christmas Eve: See the store hours list
Time is officially running out to shop for Christmas gifts in stores and online for pickup and same-day delivery. The big picture: With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, expect stores to be busier than last year. However, the epic winter storm hitting swaths of the U.S. could affect store and mall hours.
When grocery stores, drugstores are open on Christmas Eve
Many of the nation's grocery stores will close early Saturday before Christmas Eve dinner is served Saturday. The big picture: Time is running out to shop for ingredients for holiday cookies and meals. Most grocers will be closed on Christmas Day including Walmart, Kroger and Publix stores. Winter weather could...
After-Christmas sales start Monday, but banks are closed
The day after Christmas looks a little different this year since the holiday fell on a Sunday. The big picture: The holiday will be observed Monday by both private employers and government offices Monday but most retailers will be open with after-Christmas sales. Context: When a federal holiday falls on...
Inflation drives up price of Christmas dinner, eggnog
Your Christmas meals with all the fixings, including eggnog and ham, cost around 16.4% more than last year with inflation. Why it matters: Nearly every ingredient in 2022 holiday feasts is more expensive — hit by inflation, supply chain interruptions and the avian flu, according to data from Datasembly and the Consumer Price Index.
