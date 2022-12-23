Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
‘I can’t stop going to school’: Nicole Strope earns third degree from UNK
KEARNEY — Nicole Strope loves to learn. She proved that last week by completing her third degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I can’t stop going to school,” the English language arts teacher joked. Strope first enrolled at UNK in 2011, back when she wanted...
Kearney Hub
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
Kearney Hub
Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library
COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show. A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art....
Kearney Hub
‘One of the best’: Janet Steele receives UNK’s Distinguished Faculty Award
KEARNEY – Dedicated instructor. Amazing faculty member. First-rate teacher-scholar. Exemplary role model. These are some of the many superlatives students and colleagues use to describe Janet Steele. The University of Nebraska at Kearney biology professor was recognized Dec. 16 with the Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. Presented...
Kearney Hub
Hot Meals USA provides 2,500 meals for the Kearney community on Christmas Day
KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA founder and president Dick Cochran and his elves — more than 120 volunteers — made Christmas Day brighter for many people. Christmas dinners...
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors can eat for lunch this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
LPNs can fill the nursing shortage at Kearney Regional Medical Center
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has found a new way to fill its shortage of nurses. It can now bring in licensed practical nurses to assist with basic patient care. It’s a welcome change after COVID-19 thinned the ranks of nurses not only here but across the nation...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Kearney, NE
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Overton freshman creates blankets for CASA children this Christmas
OVERTON – Overton freshman Jaelynn Roberts wanted to do something for children in the foster care system this Christmas, so she made something, 46 of them in fact, that each could call their own; a fleece blanket. Roberts undertook the blanket making as part of her Students Taking Action...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (11) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
