ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tampa Bay to be under wind chill advisory on Christmas Eve

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mHfw_0jsWD1Wx00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With temperatures expected to dip into the low-30s over the weekend, forecasters are warning people to protect themselves and their pets.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for most of Florida, including Tampa Bay. The advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and last until 10 a.m. Christmas Eve.

The NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold, but not extremely cold wind chill values are expected.

How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop

A front is forecast to move into Tampa Bay Friday, and temperatures are expected to dip into the low-30s on Saturday morning. The wind chills could make it feel like it’s in the low 20s. It can also cause frostbite on exposed skin in minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzygX_0jsWD1Wx00

People should use caution when going outside and wear warm clothing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Cold start Tuesday, gradually warming up this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today wasn’t quite as cold as the weekend, we finally made it into the 50s for the afternoon. Temperatures are turning cold once again tonight, but we do not expect widespread temperatures below freezing. We will see some temperatures dip below freezing, mainly in Citrus, inland Hernando counties. Expect partly to […]
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
PLANT CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

127K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy