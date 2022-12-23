Read full article on original website
Plumbers in high demand across North Texas as travelers return to broken pipes
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Hope Natural Gas System Works During Monday Night's Cold Snap
With temperatures dipping into the 20’s overnight Monday, some Texans are concerned about losing natural gas and not being able to heat their homes or operate stoves and hot water heaters. Customers in several cities, including Arlington, Garland and North Richland Hills, lost natural gas service during last week’s...
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather
Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 26 morning forecast
After the freezing temperatures last week the forecast is looking a bit better. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews has more on what the week will look like, including New Year's Eve.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing – Sallye Neely
Ms. Neely has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the above individual. On December 26, 2022, at about 7:00 pm, Ms. Neely was last seen at 3700 Fawn Valley Drive. Ms. Neely left the area on foot. Ms. Neely may be confused and in need of assistance.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turning Hotel into Homeless Shelter
Dallas authorities are planning to turn another hotel into housing for the homeless. Officials have issued a request for proposals to remodel the former TownHouse Suites Hotel, now a municipal property, to be used as “affordable housing” and “permanent supportive housing” (PSH) for those who are “chronically homeless” or vagrant. The property is located at 4150 Independence Dr.
fox4news.com
Dallas opening overflow shelters for the homeless on another night of subfreezing temps
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is opening overflow shelters as North Texans brace for a second night of subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Downtown Dallas will house those experiencing homelessness Friday night. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. While there wasn’t much...
Tarrant County Sheriff crews monitor roadways as North Texans travel for the holidays
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans are planning to hit the road this weekend to visit friends and family for Christmas, but the cold weather is causing car problems. Drivers with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Courtesy Patrol have been extra busy Friday, helping those who get stranded on the side of the road. "We're out here, rain, sleet or snow," said patrol driver Benjamin Landeros. Courtesy patrol crews monitor the highways to keep people safe and to keep traffic moving. They change tires, give jump starts, and move debris off the roadways. "That's the kind of stuff we do out here as...
2 Different Fires Reported At Same Texas Building Within Hours
Both fires are being investigated separately.
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
