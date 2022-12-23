ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn alum Marcus Davis being hired as Tigers’ wide receivers coach

Former Auburn wide receiver Marcus Davis is coming back to the Plains as wide receivers coach, as Hugh Freeze has completed his first staff at Auburn. Freeze shared Twitter posts about the hire on his personal account Tuesday morning. Davis comes to Auburn after spending the 2022 season as wide...
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. QB: Clyde Pittman. Senior, Auburn High. 6-0, 190. Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing...
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service

As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
