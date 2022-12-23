Read full article on original website
Auburn alum Marcus Davis being hired as Tigers’ wide receivers coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Marcus Davis is coming back to the Plains as wide receivers coach, as Hugh Freeze has completed his first staff at Auburn. Freeze shared Twitter posts about the hire on his personal account Tuesday morning. Davis comes to Auburn after spending the 2022 season as wide...
Auburn, Hugh Freeze looking for ‘the right’ transfer portal quarterback
Hugh Freeze wasn’t coy Wednesday about Auburn’s desire at quarterback next season. In fact, he answered the question point blank. Is Auburn looking for a passer in the transfer portal?. “Yes,” Freeze said. “Yes, if it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with.”...
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. QB: Clyde Pittman. Senior, Auburn High. 6-0, 190. Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing...
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ‘Warrior’ Clyde Pittman set records at Auburn High
Davaioun Williams was the first person Clyde Pittman met at Auburn High School. In May 2020, Williams was also playing quarterback and the two met at the field one day that spring to get some throws in. Both the same age, Williams remembers them talking throughout the day and the two “just clicked.”
Behind the scenes of NASA’s Artemis I launch, three Auburn alumni live out childhood dreams
We are a go for launch, T-minus 60 seconds and counting. It’s 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Spectators and NASA employees prepare to watch the historic launch of the Artemis I rocket, which will carry the Orion spacecraft towards the Moon.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service
As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
