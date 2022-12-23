MATA suspends all services except warming station routes, life-sustaining trips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:40 A.M.
MATA has suspended all services except warming station routes and life-sustaining MATAplus trips.
Services are suspended until further notice.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is adjusting its schedule Dec. 23 due to winter weather conditions.
Temperatures are well below freezing with sub-zero wind chills.
Due to severe winter weather, MATA is:
• Suspending all trolley service and Cordova Ready! Zone
• MATAPlus will provide life-sustaining trips only.
• All other services are delayed until 10 a.m. and will still operate on a Sunday Service level schedule.
Customers can sign up for Omnilert for updates on service alerts, delays, or detours.
