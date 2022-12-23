ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Early Signing Day recap, Georgia preview

We’re back after a one-week holiday hiatus and we’re getting ready for Ohio State vs. Georgia. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs seems like a dream match-up for neutrals, and something to be insanely nervous about from now until then for those of us who follow Ohio State football.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon for Ohio State game

Georgia has officially made it to Atlanta as the Bulldogs continue to prep for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The most pressing question for Smart and Georgia is the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. Both players were unable to finish the SEC championship game against LSU back on Dec. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ANN ARBOR, MI
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia

ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus

Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus

2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy