landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Early Signing Day recap, Georgia preview
We’re back after a one-week holiday hiatus and we’re getting ready for Ohio State vs. Georgia. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs seems like a dream match-up for neutrals, and something to be insanely nervous about from now until then for those of us who follow Ohio State football.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon for Ohio State game
Georgia has officially made it to Atlanta as the Bulldogs continue to prep for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The most pressing question for Smart and Georgia is the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. Both players were unable to finish the SEC championship game against LSU back on Dec. 4.
Ohio State Remains Unranked In Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll
The Ohio State men’s basketball team remains unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning its only game last week, a 95-61 win over American East Conference foe Maine on Wednesday. The Buckeyes – who received 59 votes this week– were led by freshman forward Brice...
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
The best Christmas gifts for the Ohio State Football team
It’s Christmas! We wish everyone out there a merry Christmas and happy holidays. The Ohio State football team has some gifts that they hope to find under their tree this morning to make for a good end to the 2022 season and a great start to the 2023 year.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Eleven Warriors
What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio
According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus
2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
