Columbus, OH

WDBJ7.com

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
ROANOKE, VA
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Issues and Insiders: Robin Hayes

Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
VINTON, VA
hendersonville.com

American Pickers to Film in North Carolina

The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alex Taylor, 4-star 2024 WR out of North Carolina, names 2 SEC teams in top 10

Alex Taylor has a couple of SEC programs in his top group as his recruitment moves forward. The blue-chip wideout from North Carolina named his top 10 teams on Sunday. Taylor, a Grimsley standout, has Auburn and Mizzou in his top group. Clemson, East Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia are also in the mix.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
