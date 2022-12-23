Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Egbuka, Harrison embrace ‘dog mindset,’ play big roles in CFP matchup with No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane
Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.
carolinajournal.com
Issues and Insiders: Robin Hayes
Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...
Salisbury's Juke Harris is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury's Juke Harris, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Harris, a 6-foot-6 junior forward on Surry's boys basketball team, poured in 42 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as the Hornets ...
hendersonville.com
American Pickers to Film in North Carolina
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Taylor, 4-star 2024 WR out of North Carolina, names 2 SEC teams in top 10
Alex Taylor has a couple of SEC programs in his top group as his recruitment moves forward. The blue-chip wideout from North Carolina named his top 10 teams on Sunday. Taylor, a Grimsley standout, has Auburn and Mizzou in his top group. Clemson, East Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia are also in the mix.
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
