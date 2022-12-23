ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago

Are you ready for The Best Man: The Final Chapters?

The wait is finally over for The Best Man: The Final Chapters where relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable intersection between midlife crisis and midlife renaissance.

Based on the classic films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the Peacock limited series follows Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Harold Perrineau), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Terrence Howard) into the next phases of their lives and careers.

Peep the trailer below:

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” said Creator, Executive Producer & Co-Showrunner Malcolm D. Lee. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal” (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle).

Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series.

Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America.

It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

Check out some images from the limited series below:

Reuniting on-screen for the last time, the cast opens up about finishing the story in the featurette you can enjoy below:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is now streaming exclusively on Peacock and is already stirring up some chitter-chatter online that you can enjoy on the flip.

