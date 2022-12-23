Deep freeze lingers for days as North Texas sees its coldest December in 40 years
Coldest December in 40 years! At least dropping to 11° or below this early in a season.. good morning my friends hope you're staying warm! We don't get above freezing until noon Christmas day, dangerous wind chills, no more snowflakes, and a rapid warm up next week.. those are your weather stories over the next 7 days!
We're waking up this morning to temperatures between 8° and 12°, with wind chills between -5° and -15°... crazy! Remember to keep your faucets dripping until noon Christmas day, keep the pets indoors, and keep your thermostat set to around 68°... unless you're leaving town, then drop your temperature to 62°! Let's help out the grid!
Bone chilling cold today as we struggle to hit the 20° mark with passing high clouds. No more snowflakes.. that stinks!
Another cold night ahead, as temperatures fall back into the mid teens. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a high temperature approaching 30°. We're cold again for Santa.. as we drop to near 20° for Christmas morning, but temperatures reach 40° by afternoon! That'll feel better.
Our warm up continues into next week. We'll approach 50° on Monday, mid 50s on Tuesday, mid-60s on Wednesday, and to near 70° on Thursday with a slight chance of rain.. That's a 60° temperature difference in a matter of days. Welcome to Texas in December! As of now, I don't see any bitter cold air for the foreseeable future!!
Stay warm, have a terrific holiday, and enjoy the weather when you can, it's the only weather you've got!
7-Day Headlines:
* DFW reached 45 degrees yesterday.
* Wind Chill Adv., Hard Freeze Warning through noon.
* HIgh clouds, low 20s today.
* We stay below freezing until noon Christmas Day.
* Dangerous wind chills today.
* BIG warm up next week! 50s Monday; 60s Wed.; Near 70 Thurs.
*Yest Rain: Trace; High: 45; Low: 11
*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 37
*Record high: 81 (1955, 1964); Record low: -1 (1989)
*December rain: 2.38"; Surplus: 0.37"
*2022 Rain: 36.63”; 2022 Surplus 0.45"
*Sunrise: 7:28am; Sunset: 5:27pm
Looking Ahead:
Today: **Wind Chill Adv./Hard Frz. Warning until Noon.**... Passing high clouds, windy and cold. Temps: Noon: 17 degrees; 3pm: 21 degrees. 6pm: 19 degrees. Wind chills: Single digits. Wind: NNW 15-25mph.
Tonight: Clear, VERY Cold, less wind. Drip your faucets! Pets indoors. Low: Mid teens. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Less wind. High: Near 30. Wind: NNE 5 mph.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Low: 18-22; High: Near 40.
Monday: Sunny with a continued warm up. High: Low 50s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: Mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Our warm up continues! High: Mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds and windy. Slight chance of rain. High: Near 70.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 3