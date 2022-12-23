Deep freeze lingers for days as North Texas sees its coldest December in 40 years

Coldest December in 40 years! At least dropping to 11° or below this early in a season.. good morning my friends hope you're staying warm! We don't get above freezing until noon Christmas day, dangerous wind chills, no more snowflakes, and a rapid warm up next week.. those are your weather stories over the next 7 days!

We're waking up this morning to temperatures between 8° and 12°, with wind chills between -5° and -15°... crazy! Remember to keep your faucets dripping until noon Christmas day, keep the pets indoors, and keep your thermostat set to around 68°... unless you're leaving town, then drop your temperature to 62°! Let's help out the grid!

Bone chilling cold today as we struggle to hit the 20° mark with passing high clouds. No more snowflakes.. that stinks!

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Another cold night ahead, as temperatures fall back into the mid teens. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a high temperature approaching 30°. We're cold again for Santa.. as we drop to near 20° for Christmas morning, but temperatures reach 40° by afternoon! That'll feel better.

Our warm up continues into next week. We'll approach 50° on Monday, mid 50s on Tuesday, mid-60s on Wednesday, and to near 70° on Thursday with a slight chance of rain.. That's a 60° temperature difference in a matter of days. Welcome to Texas in December! As of now, I don't see any bitter cold air for the foreseeable future!!

Stay warm, have a terrific holiday, and enjoy the weather when you can, it's the only weather you've got!

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

7-Day Headlines:

* DFW reached 45 degrees yesterday.

* Wind Chill Adv., Hard Freeze Warning through noon.

* HIgh clouds, low 20s today.

* We stay below freezing until noon Christmas Day.

* Dangerous wind chills today.

* BIG warm up next week! 50s Monday; 60s Wed.; Near 70 Thurs.

*Yest Rain: Trace; High: 45; Low: 11

*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 37

*Record high: 81 (1955, 1964); Record low: -1 (1989)

*December rain: 2.38"; Surplus: 0.37"­­­­­

*2022 Rain: 36.63”; 2022 Surplus 0.45"

*Sunrise: 7:28am; Sunset: 5:27pm

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Looking Ahead:

Today: **Wind Chill Adv./Hard Frz. Warning until Noon.**... Passing high clouds, windy and cold. Temps: Noon: 17 degrees; 3pm: 21 degrees. 6pm: 19 degrees. Wind chills: Single digits. Wind: NNW 15-25mph.

Tonight: Clear, VERY Cold, less wind. Drip your faucets! Pets indoors. Low: Mid teens. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Less wind. High: Near 30. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Low: 18-22; High: Near 40.

Monday: Sunny with a continued warm up. High: Low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: Mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Our warm up continues! High: Mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and windy. Slight chance of rain. High: Near 70.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram