ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Deep freeze lingers for days as North Texas sees its coldest December in 40 years

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8Jgu_0jsWBnPC00

Coldest December in 40 years! At least dropping to 11° or below this early in a season.. good morning my friends hope you're staying warm! We don't get above freezing until noon Christmas day, dangerous wind chills, no more snowflakes, and a rapid warm up next week.. those are your weather stories over the next 7 days!

We're waking up this morning to temperatures between 8° and 12°, with wind chills between -5° and -15°... crazy! Remember to keep your faucets dripping until noon Christmas day, keep the pets indoors, and keep your thermostat set to around 68°... unless you're leaving town, then drop your temperature to 62°!  Let's help out the grid!

Bone chilling cold today as we struggle to hit the 20° mark with passing high clouds. No more snowflakes.. that stinks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llgyW_0jsWBnPC00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Another cold night ahead, as temperatures fall back into the mid teens. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a high temperature approaching 30°. We're cold again for Santa.. as we drop to near 20° for Christmas morning, but temperatures reach 40° by afternoon! That'll feel better.

Our warm up continues into next week. We'll approach 50° on Monday, mid 50s on Tuesday, mid-60s on Wednesday, and to near 70° on Thursday with a slight chance of rain.. That's a 60° temperature difference in a matter of days. Welcome to Texas in December!  As of now, I don't see any bitter cold air for the foreseeable future!!

Stay warm, have a terrific holiday, and enjoy the weather when you can, it's the only weather you've got!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkks7_0jsWBnPC00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

7-Day Headlines:

* DFW reached 45 degrees yesterday.
* Wind Chill Adv., Hard Freeze Warning through noon.
* HIgh clouds, low 20s today.
* We stay below freezing until noon Christmas Day.
* Dangerous wind chills today.
* BIG warm up next week! 50s Monday; 60s Wed.; Near 70 Thurs.

*Yest Rain: Trace; High: 45; Low: 11
*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 37
*Record high: 81 (1955, 1964); Record low: -1 (1989)

*December rain: 2.38"; Surplus: 0.37"­­­­­
*2022 Rain: 36.63”; 2022 Surplus 0.45"
*Sunrise: 7:28am; Sunset: 5:27pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328c8E_0jsWBnPC00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Looking Ahead:

Today: **Wind Chill Adv./Hard Frz. Warning until Noon.**... Passing high clouds, windy and cold. Temps: Noon: 17 degrees; 3pm: 21 degrees. 6pm: 19 degrees. Wind chills: Single digits. Wind: NNW 15-25mph.

Tonight: Clear, VERY Cold, less wind. Drip your faucets! Pets indoors. Low: Mid teens. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Less wind. High: Near 30. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Low: 18-22; High: Near 40.

Monday: Sunny with a continued warm up. High: Low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: Mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Our warm up continues! High: Mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and windy. Slight chance of rain. High: Near 70.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected

The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas

The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday. Heading into...
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy