Oncor responding to power outages

Crews from Oncor have been responding to scattered power outages across north Texas since the cold front moved through on Thursday.

Officials with the transmission and distribution service provider say they will continue to monitor the weather closely for the next several days.

Many of the outages have been caused by high winds that have knocked down tree limbs and power lines.

"Safety is our number one priority," said Connie Piloto with Oncor. "If folks see a downed power line they should stay away, keep others away and call 9-1-1."

Oncor stocked up on supplies and equipment ahead of the cold front and also has repair crews ready to respond.

"We have pre-positioned crews in areas where we think there will be the highest weather impact," Piloto said. "In addition to our employees, we have also secured additional contractors."

Customers who experience a power outage can report it using the company's smart phone app. They can also call 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267.

Oncor also has a reporting tool on its system outage map .

