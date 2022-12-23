ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home

BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Accused Baton Rouge business ‘serial’ armed robber arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of the armed robbery of five Baton Rouge businesses since November was arrested by detectives Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 55-year-old Kevin Johnson. He is accused of robbing Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, Podnuh’s BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road and Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard since Nov. 20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man set fire inside Walmart to create distraction while robbing the store, police say

A man booked on counts of terrorism, attempted murder and arson is accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond as he tried to rob the store, authorities said. Terrence Michael Coe, 43, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday on a count each of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and terrorism, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office said.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day. According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest documents...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA

