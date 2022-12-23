Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY

5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway for Supertall Hotel and Observation Tower at 740 Eighth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Leading off the top five in our year-end countdown of the tallest construction projects underway in New York is 740 Eighth Avenue, a planned 1,067-foot hotel and observation tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by ODA with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Extell, the 52-story supertall will span 776,000 square feet with 825 hotel rooms on the lower half and a public observatory with a drop ride attraction on the upper levels. The project will also feature retail space, two upper restaurant floors, and a pool deck. Lendlease is the general contractor, WSP is the structural engineer, and Ancora Engineering is handling the excavation and foundations for the property, which is located between West 45th and 46th Streets on the border of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen.
New York YIMBY
963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building for supportive housing at 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx. Located between 3rd Avenue and Elton Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Guido Subotovsky of Azimuth Development Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx. Located between East 222nd Street and Bronx Boulevard, the lot is one block west of the 219th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Aleksander Kalaj is listed as the owner behind the applications, who is also responsible for the adjacent development at 3823 Carpenter Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $66M Loan for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Complex in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The Hudson Companies, St. Nicks Alliance, and Project Renewal have closed on a $66 million construction loan for phase one of the Greenpoint Hospital Campus redevelopment project. Located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the 3.4-acre site is bounded by Masbeth, Skillman, and Debevoise Avenues and has sat vacant since the early 1980s.
New York YIMBY
Construction Progresses on 107 Mott Street in Chinatown, Manhattan
Construction is progressing on 107 Mott Street, an eight-story residential building in Chinatown, Manhattan. Designed by Group Projects Architecture and developed by 107 Mott Street Realty LLC, the 74-foot-tall structure will span 9,958 square feet and yield 11 units with an average scope of 771 square feet, as well as 1,470 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, and a 40-foot-long rear yard. The property is located on an interior lot between Canal and Hester Streets.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 511 Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 511 Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Russell Street and McGuinness Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Harold Freund under the 511 Holdings LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lottery
It’s all relative. Monthly rent over $1,000 — $1,119 in this case — for a studio apartment still doesn’t scream “affordable” to many of us. But when you compare it to $3,200 average monthly rent for a studio in Brooklyn, it sounds pretty good by comparison.
thevillagesun.com
‘We shall not be moved!’ Defiant rally says Morton Williams market must stay
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A pumped-up crowd of more than 150 people — including area residents, politicians, union members and supermarket workers — rallied in the cold outside the Morton Williams on Dec. 13, demanding that the key Bleecker Street store be saved. Over their coats and sweaters...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 195 Herzl Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 195 Herzl Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Wu (Woody) Chen of Infocus and developed by Yehuda Vaknin, the structure yields eight residences with a cellar and penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
White Plains Galleria Closing for Massive New Venture
Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking. The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
Christmas party held for migrants in NYC
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $20,000 sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Manhattan took home a winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing, officials said Friday. A ticket worth $20,493 was sold for the Take 5 midday drawing. It was bought at E-Smoke & Convenience, located at 618 Eighth Avenue Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are […]
New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week
NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
