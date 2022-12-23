ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway for Supertall Hotel and Observation Tower at 740 Eighth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

Leading off the top five in our year-end countdown of the tallest construction projects underway in New York is 740 Eighth Avenue, a planned 1,067-foot hotel and observation tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by ODA with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Extell, the 52-story supertall will span 776,000 square feet with 825 hotel rooms on the lower half and a public observatory with a drop ride attraction on the upper levels. The project will also feature retail space, two upper restaurant floors, and a pool deck. Lendlease is the general contractor, WSP is the structural engineer, and Ancora Engineering is handling the excavation and foundations for the property, which is located between West 45th and 46th Streets on the border of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building for supportive housing at 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx. Located between 3rd Avenue and Elton Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Guido Subotovsky of Azimuth Development Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx. Located between East 222nd Street and Bronx Boulevard, the lot is one block west of the 219th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Aleksander Kalaj is listed as the owner behind the applications, who is also responsible for the adjacent development at 3823 Carpenter Avenue.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Progresses on 107 Mott Street in Chinatown, Manhattan

Construction is progressing on 107 Mott Street, an eight-story residential building in Chinatown, Manhattan. Designed by Group Projects Architecture and developed by 107 Mott Street Realty LLC, the 74-foot-tall structure will span 9,958 square feet and yield 11 units with an average scope of 771 square feet, as well as 1,470 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, and a 40-foot-long rear yard. The property is located on an interior lot between Canal and Hester Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 511 Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 511 Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Russell Street and McGuinness Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Harold Freund under the 511 Holdings LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 195 Herzl Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 195 Herzl Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Wu (Woody) Chen of Infocus and developed by Yehuda Vaknin, the structure yields eight residences with a cellar and penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show

Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Christmas party held for migrants in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) —  Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $20,000 sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Manhattan took home a winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing, officials said Friday.  A ticket worth $20,493 was sold for the Take 5 midday drawing. It was bought at  E-Smoke & Convenience, located at 618 Eighth Avenue Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week

NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

