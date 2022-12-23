Read full article on original website
Syracuse men’s basketball: what are the Orange’s statistical strengths and weaknesses?
With the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1) still on a holiday hiatus, it’s time to take a moment and see where the program has excelled and fallen short compared to the rest of the NCAA. From here on out, Syracuse will play the rest of its...
Syracuse football: Looking at the Orange’s Pinstripe Bowl history
With the Syracuse Orange ready to make their third Pinstripe Bowl appearance, it’s a good time to look back at the previous two trips to the Bronx. In 2010, Syracuse faced the Kansas State Wildcats in the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl. A cold December afternoon couldn’t stop these two offenses from lighting up the scoreboard. Delone Carter carried the ball 27 times for 198 yards and two scores. Ryan Nassib threw for 239 and three scores. Marcus Sales hauled in all three of those on his way to 172 yards receiving. The game wasn’t decided until a controversial taunting penalty on Adrian Hilburn forced the Wildcats to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion from the 17-yard line. The Orange defense held and Syracuse had a 36-34 win.
Syracuse football: Revisiting the 2013 Texas Bowl
We’re just two days away from a Bowl rematch between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. That’s right, SU actually faced off against Minnesota in the 2013 Texas Bowl and scraped out a 21-17 win at the Houston Texans’ Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium). Before the two squads clash again in the Bronx, let’s relive their previous bout in the Lone Star State:
TNIAAM year in review: Some of the favorite stories of 2022
As we come to the end of 2022, it’s time to reflect on the past year of Syracuse Orange athletics. It’s been about a year since I took over running this website and I wanted to share a piece from each of our writers that I’ve enjoyed.
Is Jesse Edwards college basketball’s most underrated center?
In what was billed as the year of the big man in college basketball, there was hardly mention of the best player on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team coming into the 2022-23 season. With the NBA center position becoming more skilled and college athletes now able to capitalize on name, image and likeness, it’s no surprise many centers returned to college basketball to form an experienced core of big men throughout the sport.
Syracuse women’s basketball: A look at where the Orange stand with non-conference games complete
It’s hard to believe, but the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-0) is over 40% of the way through its schedule for the 2022-2023 season. It feels like yesterday when we did our season preview for this year’s Orange. With the team on a week-long hiatus...
Syracuse football: previewing the Pinstripe Bowl with The Daily Gopher
We at TNIAAM consider ourselves Syracuse Orange experts, but we definitely aren’t Minnesota Gophers experts. And with the Orange playing the Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, it’d be nice to get a Minnesota expert in to shed some light on Syracuse’s next foe. Luckily for us, Blake Ruane from The Daily Gopher is a Minnesota expert and kindly answered some questions about the Gophers.
