With the Syracuse Orange ready to make their third Pinstripe Bowl appearance, it’s a good time to look back at the previous two trips to the Bronx. In 2010, Syracuse faced the Kansas State Wildcats in the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl. A cold December afternoon couldn’t stop these two offenses from lighting up the scoreboard. Delone Carter carried the ball 27 times for 198 yards and two scores. Ryan Nassib threw for 239 and three scores. Marcus Sales hauled in all three of those on his way to 172 yards receiving. The game wasn’t decided until a controversial taunting penalty on Adrian Hilburn forced the Wildcats to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion from the 17-yard line. The Orange defense held and Syracuse had a 36-34 win.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO